Abdul Khoza has commented on his brother Sk Khoza's Instagram, asking him to call him right away and expressing his concern

This comes after SK Khoza's explicit sexual video with another woman started trending on social media

The actor is aware of the video and is unconcerned about what netizens think; instead, he is attempting to profit by creating an OnlyFans account

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Abdul Khoza, the star of The Wife, has expressed concern about his brother SK Khoza, who has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent months.

Abdul Khoza has taken to social media to hint at an intervention towards SK Khoza's behaviour. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Abdul has been silent about his brother's behaviour, but it appears that he has had enough after a video of SK and a woman engaging in sexual activities began circulating on social media.

On one of SK Khoza's Instagram posts, as reported by Zalebs, Abdul left the following comment after the clip started trending:

"Please Bro I Beg. Call Me Now Please."

SK has been aware of the clips since they began to circulate, and instead of trying to figure out how the public obtained them, he has made fun of them. According to Zalebs, he has shared the video on Instagram and informed his followers that he had created an OnlyFans account.

Netizens have reacted to the news, expressing concern about Abdul's booming career reputation.

@lih1umile said:

"Abdul Khoza is fed up bruhevery month his brother has some sh** going on"

@Xesha8 wrote:

"Abdul Khoza is collecting awards and escalating his art and then there is SK Khoza "

@brownskinnono also said:

"Abdul Khoza bothers nobody and minds his short cute business. Leave him alone."

@ZhyBaby added:

"SK Khoza is a disgrace to his family. The way his father is respected ngakhona in Durban. We see no Abdul have no scandals in public. SK yena all he does imisangano yodwa."

Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza after OnlyFans leak and has Netizens falling in line after hilarious take

Briefly News previously reported that amid SK Khoza's social media crucifixion after his trending video, Anele Mdoda has stood beside him.

Anele Mdoda took to her Twitter to hit back at SK Khoza's detractors by saying that the actor is not losing anything.

Anele Mdoda posted that even though SK's name may be tarnished in one area, he is still doing extremely well in a different industry, implying that SK's OnlyFans account is successful.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News