SK Khoza has been in headlines following his explicit video that has many questioning if he wants to wreck his reputation

Anele Mdoda came to SK Khoza's defence after the Kings of Joburg star was dragged for his leaked OnlyFans video

Anele Mdoda had some strong words for those who were saying that SK Khoza's career is ruined because of the video scandal

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Amid SK Khoza's social media crucifixion after his trending video, Anele Mdoda has stood beside him.

Anele Mdoda came out in defence of SK Khoza as she said that his career is peaking elsewhere. Image: Instagram/@zinathu/skcoza

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda took to her Twitter to hit back at SK Khoza's detractors by saying that the actor is not losing anything.

Netizens react to Anele Mdoda's witty defence of SK Khoza

Anele Mdoda posted that even though SK's name may be tarnished in one area, he is still doing extremely well in a different industry, implying that SK's OnlyFans account is successful. Anele said that tweeps should keep their criticism to themselves.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Anele's post suggested that people should "take his name out [their] mouth and replace it with something else, for once," implying that people must replace their criticism of the actor with what SK had in his mouth in the explicit video.

Netizens responded to Anele as they took what she said in stride, as many agreed with her.

@blozze commented:

"I hear you loud and clear sis!"

@IntensionMr commented:

"Bathong Anele wow point taken."

@Scoop_says

"Exactly my sentiments, SK will turn this around."

@unborndesign_ added:

"I see what you did there, usile wethu [you are naughty]."

@KeKatli commented:

"Yea he definitely leaked that video hinself. He's set. Good play."

"Do you know me?": The Wife actors make fun of SK Khoza in hilarious video

Briefly News previously reported that with the beef that always goes on in the showbiz industry, peeps were glad to see some of their favourite actors hanging out together.

A viral clip of famous Khoza brothers Abdul and Sthembiso alongside The Wife actors Bonko Khoza, Sipho Ndlovu, Thulane Shange and Kwenzo Ngcobo hanging out together got the thumbs-up from social media users.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News