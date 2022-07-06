True FM radio presenter Makosandile 'Boyz' Mpunzi has taken the world by storm after participating in the TikTok #Buga challenge

The radio personality shared a video of himself confidently dancing to Kizz Daniels and Tekno's song Buga

The video has received over a million views, prompting many netizens to comment on it, with many praising his moves

True FM presenter Makosandile Mpunzi, also known as 'Boyz,' took the #Buga challenge on Tiktok, and his video has won the hearts of many netizens.

True FM presenter Boyz Mpunzi’s #Buga challenge video has reached over one million views on TikTok. Image: @boyzmpunzi

Source: Instagram

Boyz joined the worldwide challenge last week by posting a video of himself dancing to Kizz Daniel and Tekno's hit song Buga, and his video currently has over a million views.

Mpunzi joined the challenge by posting the following video on his TikTok account:

Netizens have flooded the video with comments praising Mpunzi for his dance moves and facial expressions that are prominent throughout the video he shared.

@jallohfb said:

"The confidence is what I adore the most. Bless you brother."

@hrhprincessandile79 wrote:

"Challenge closed. You killed it Broer."

@emmachitekwere also said:

"I was angry but after seeing this video, I can't stop laughing. Nice."

@thabsilehlophe4 added:

"you're saying it's the last time? it's my first time watching you and I can't get over it. Present, confident, and the attitude is dope."

Many netizens have claimed that they began following him because of the video that brought them joy.

