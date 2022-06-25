An energy-filled sister joined the Buga dance challenge during what appears to be the celebration of her 40th birthday

The woman choreographed the movements of the Buga dance as she went down, bounced up, and spread her shoulders, as seen in many videos on the internet

While some netizens loved her moves, others noted that a lot has changed when it comes to the modern church

A vibrant sister joined the Buga dance challenge in what appears to be part of activities to celebrate her 40th birthday in church.

The sister, who was full of life, performed the trending song by Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel.

In a video seen by Briefly News on Facebook, the woman delighted herself with the song.

Photos of sister dancing to Buga song in church. Credit: Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii

She choreographed the movements of the Buga dance as she went down low, bounced up, and spread her shoulders like in many videos on the internet.

While some netizens loved her moves, others noted that a lot of things have changed when it comes to the modern church.

Read some of the comments selected by Briefly News below:

Social media reactions

Vee Gee Viclove said:

Buga mpo nie na empaso

Vincent Jerry Ogee commented:

''Hw3 my church is now on a different level koraa, swag sisters nkoaa. Every minute biaa Buga nam mu.''

Hanson Papcino Gerrad replied:

''Vincent Jerry Ogee y3n nka ky3r3 wo ansa: Swag sister.''

Anita Amankwah also replied:

''Vincent Jerry Ogee na dis one be sister slay queen oooo.''

Maame Tiwaah Papabi commented:

''Sister in Christ kakra, sister dancing Buga kakra happiness is Free kakra.''

Al Berta said:

''Sister Theresah with a bit of Nicki Minaj spirit. This is hallelujah Buga dance moves,,, enjoy aaa nipa nso yoh mm3.''

