Samthing Soweto’s Fans Celebrate New Song ‘Amagents’ and Adorable Cover Art With His Daughter: “It’s Dope”
- Talented South African vocalist and songwriter Samthing Soweto gave Mzansi the good music they have been craving for
- The hitmaker charted social media trends following the release of his hit single, Amagents, which is already topping the charts
- Social media users were also impressed by Samthing Soweto's simple yet heartwarming cover art with his daughter
Samthing Soweto has given Mzansi a reason to look forward to the weekend. The talented singer and songwriter dropped his much-anticipated single Amagents, and it was worth the wait.
The singer who announced the song's release on his social media platforms described it as "a simple yet complex message from a father to his daughter". The star even included his beautiful daughter on the song's cover art.
Twitter users have been raving about the song. Many praised Samthing Soweto for consistently dropping "well cooked" hits.
@peggyntsoane said:
"This father-to-girl-child conversation came out in a beautiful song. A song that deserves to be archived and protected for generational conversations in our society. You're a legend, Sir!"
@KaeTeeSA1 commented:
"Amagents remains the only song that was not only beautiful and nice on Tiktok, Samthing Soweto is a legend, what a beautiful song!"
@Priano2 added:
"What a beautiful song❤️ Danko Samthing Soweto, you never let us down when it comes to good music."
@MasizoleSukwana added:
"The best Amapiano Vocalist, Samthing Soweto, has released his comeback sigle - #Amagents and it's fire. ❤️❤️. Good morning, Happy Friday, have a safe Weekend."
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have new music on the way. Mufasa took to social media to announce the upcoming collaboration.
The Amademoni hitmaker and the There They Go rapper have worked on bangers before. A couple of years back, they worked together on the remix of Nasty C's Juice Back.
A couple of months after dropping the dope remix, they gave Mzansi another dope joint titled Jump. They worked with Anatii on the track.
