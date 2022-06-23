Priddy Ugly found himself trending on social media after he shared his opinion on which city has the most hip-hop artists and supporters

The rapper tweeted that Pretoria has been consistent with bringing out the best hip-hop artists in the country

Peeps flocked to his timeline to dish out mixed reactions, some said the most supporters of rap music are from Johannesburg

Priddy Ugly recently sparked a social media debate when he revealed that Pretoria has been carrying the country's hip hop industry, in terms of artists and supporters.

Priddy Ugly recently took to Twitter to reveal that the country's best rappers come from Pretoria. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

The Rap Relay rapper who is regarded as one of the best rappers and lyricists in the country said rappers and supporters from Pretoria laid the foundations of Mzansi's hip-hop industry.

According to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning rapper headed to his Twitter page to share his thoughts. He tweeted:

"As a community PTA has been carrying RAP for a while, the artists & the supporters, big up yourselves."

The tweet left social media users divided as some agreed with him while others listed other parts of the country like Johannesburg and Soweto as the backbone of the industry.

@dripoverlord said:

"Musically it is questionable but support wise you not lying."

@P_Roy_SA commented:

"Ain't gon lie but rn , Durban is where the support is at."

@nk6230 wrote:

"I disagree, Soweto has been doing it for me, and I'm not even Sowetan."

@19808AVI noted:

"True, just need more spots and platforms to show case this side."

