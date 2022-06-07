A controversial local blogger came under fire from social media users following an attempt to troll rapper Priddy Ugly in his recent post

In a post that has gone viral, the blogger posted a picture of Bontle Modiselle and Lootlove and referred to the dancer as a wife of a struggling rapper

The post angered social media users who accused Musa Khawula of attacking the unproblematic couple for no reason

Priddy Ugly has been in the industry for years, dropping bars that have earned him the title of the best lyricist in Mzansi.

Priddy Ugly has been defended by fans after trolls tagged him a "struggling rapper". Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

His title, however, has not stopped trolls and bullies from attacking the rapper, saying he has been an upcoming artist for the more than ten years he has been in the industry.

In a recent post, the Smokolo hitmaker caught strays from controversial blogger Musa Khawula. Khawula headed to Twitter to share a lovely picture of Priddy Ugly's wife, dancer Bontle Modiselle, their daughter Afrika and Lootlove. He captioned the post:

"Struggling rapper's wife Bontle Modiselle with Reason's ex-girlfriend and baby mama Lootlove photographed by Austin Malema."

The blogger's caption did not sit well with peeps who came out guns blazing, ready to defend the rapper, TshisaLIVE reports.

@Dejunior_za commented:

"Struggling? Who? Not Priddy ugly, try harder. Yes, he is under-rated, but u need to understand him in order to be in his vocal calibre. He is a lone-wolf thats why he dont got exposure, unlike most SA Rappers. Just put some respect on his name okay."

@Dus_Tee_ commented:

"Priddy Ugly doesn't bother anyone. Not even in his industry but he is disrespected so much. I hate that."

@palesamotsumi_ added:

"Nah. This is wrong. Bontle and Priddy ugly don't even bother anyone."

@StreetWarmEnSWE noted:

"Priddy Ugly has endorsement he won independent before he could even sign to Ambitious and his making a lot bag more than a lot of rappers on the lime light because he stood out and stand for something and his fashion sense is admired. Next time do your research."

Slik Talk accuses Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad pic on purpose, SA agrees: "Low and dirty"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk has accused Mihlali Ndamase of posting Bonang Matheba's bad picture on purpose. Mihlali shared the snap on her Instagram stories, and Bonang was roasted for looking like Thuli Madonsela in the snap.

Slik Talk took to his YouTube channel and claimed Mihlali knew exactly what she was doing when she posted the snap of the TV host. The YouTuber alleged that she wanted to prove that Bonang is "getting old".

In the clip posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, Slik Talk also threw heavy shade in the direction of Bonang Matheba.

