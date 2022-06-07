Mohale Motaung's name may be making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but that is not stopping him from living his best life

The star has been making strides in the entertainment industry, bagging gig after gig and also travelling the world

The Black Door actor is enjoying a getaway in Dubai; he posted pictures and videos of his adventurous trip on his social media pages

Mohale Motaung has been making his enemies green with envy following his recent success. The star has been making it in the entertainment industry despite the controversy trailing his name.

Mohale Motaung has posted pictures from his lux Dubai getaway, Mzansi loves it.



In addition to his blooming career, the former Living the Dream With Somizi star has been travelling the world.

Mohale, who recently posted pictures enjoying scenic views and beautiful sunsets in neighbouring Zimbabwe, jetted off to Dubai for another vacation, TshisaLIVE reports.

A scroll through the star's Instagram page will prove that, indeed, he is living his best life. From camel rides, pool time and joy rides, Mohale is enjoying it all.

Mohale's fans took to the post's comment section to reveal that they are happy to see their fav living it up.

@lsabel_tib wrote:

"I love how you live your life to the fullest and ignore haters. Love you lots."

@ntswakimabuse asked:

"How was the Safari drive experience, Mohale?"

@tshabalalanp1980 added:

"Happiness looks GOOD on you my chommie."

@ntswakimabuse commented:

"Nice one, the weather is extremely hot that side."

@teddypartyafterparty noted:

"We are living through you all summer."

@bongiwe.makha also added:

"Looking so fresh and young."

Mohale and Lasizwe stir up dating rumours with Forbes 30 Under 30 congrats message

In more news on Mohale Motaung, Briefly News previously reported that the star's reactions to Lasizwe Dambuza's social media post raised some eyebrows. The season's latest achievement had many wishing him congratulations, including Somizi's ex, Mohale Motaung.

According to The South African, Lasizwe made it onto the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The YouTube Star celebrated on Twitter and Mohale Motaung was one of many to congratulate the young creative. Mohale wrote:

"Congratulations baby boo."

