Mohale Motaung is back in the headlines but this time it has nothing to do with his ex , reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo

, Actor Mohale Motaung and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza recently had an interesting t interaction which had peeps' tongues wagging

Mohale Motaung had some making speculations about him and Lasizwe after he congratulated the youtube for making Forbes 30 under 30 list but fans slammed the rumours

Mohale Motaung's reactions to Lasizwe Dambuza's social media post had some eyebrows raised.

Mohale congratulated Lasziwe on being on Forbes 30 under 30 and some thought there were romantic undertones in the two's exchange: Image: Instagram/mohale_77/@lasizwe

The season's latest achievement had many wishing him congratulations including Somizi's ex Mohale Motaung

Mohale and Lasizwe have sweet comments for each other

According to The South African, Lasizwe made it to the Forbes 30 under 30.

The YouTube Star celebrated on his Twitter and Mohale Motaung was one of many to congratulate the young creative

Mohale wrote:

"congratulations baby boo".

The use of the pet names made many think that there was some romantic intention behind the congratulations. Adding fuel to the fire Lasizwe responded with "thank you s'thandwa sam" which translates to my love.

Lasizwe's fans focus on his latest milestone with Forbes 30 under 30

Fans congratulated Lasizwe with Mohale with some even shutting down any rumours.

@ZonkeVuyanig added:

"Please, don't start with your nonsense. Leave Mohale alone."

@Deelioness123 commented:

"I never really comment on Twitter...but hey @lasizwe is a true hustler. This is so motivational. You believed in yourself and your authenticity is what got you here and I love you for it!"

@_Adivhaho wrote:

"You are Talented keep it up."

"RIP": Somizi Mhlongo's savage farewell to ex Mohale has Mzansi in stitches

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo's breakup with Mohale Motaung has been a spectacle for Mzansi to witness on Living the Dream With Somizi.

The reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo recently said goodbye to his ex Mohale Motaung by putting away his items that were still in Somizi's house.

