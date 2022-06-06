Mohale and Lasizwe stir up dating rumours with Forbes 30 under 30 congrats
- Mohale Motaung is back in the headlines but this time it has nothing to do with his ex, reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo
- Actor Mohale Motaung and content creator Lasizwe Dambuza recently had an interesting t interaction which had peeps' tongues wagging
- Mohale Motaung had some making speculations about him and Lasizwe after he congratulated the youtube for making Forbes 30 under 30 list but fans slammed the rumours
Mohale Motaung's reactions to Lasizwe Dambuza's social media post had some eyebrows raised.
The season's latest achievement had many wishing him congratulations including Somizi's ex Mohale Motaung
Mohale and Lasizwe have sweet comments for each other
According to The South African, Lasizwe made it to the Forbes 30 under 30.
The YouTube Star celebrated on his Twitter and Mohale Motaung was one of many to congratulate the young creative
Mohale wrote:
"congratulations baby boo".
The use of the pet names made many think that there was some romantic intention behind the congratulations. Adding fuel to the fire Lasizwe responded with "thank you s'thandwa sam" which translates to my love.
Lasizwe's fans focus on his latest milestone with Forbes 30 under 30
Fans congratulated Lasizwe with Mohale with some even shutting down any rumours.
@ZonkeVuyanig added:
"Please, don't start with your nonsense. Leave Mohale alone."
@Deelioness123 commented:
"I never really comment on Twitter...but hey @lasizwe is a true hustler. This is so motivational. You believed in yourself and your authenticity is what got you here and I love you for it!"
@_Adivhaho wrote:
"You are Talented keep it up."
