Veteran actor and television host Steve Harvey found himself being dragged by social media users following Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's split

Lori, who is the Family Feud host's daughter, reportedly called it quits with the Black Panther actor after a year and a half of dating

The news came as a shock to unsuspecting social media users who thought Lori was implementing her father's teachings on love, relationships and marriages

The news of Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's breakup came as a surprise to unsuspecting fans. The celebrity couple has been serving couple goals since going Instagram official over a year ago.

Steve Harvey has been accused of failing to give relationship advice to his daughter Lori Harvey after her breakup with Michael B. Jordan. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to various sources close to the couple, the 25-year-old socialite and the Creed star are both nursing broken hearts as they are still in love with each other. The source said:

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other."

Meanwhile, Lori's father, Steve Harvey, found himself trending on social media following the news. Many accused the veteran actor of failing to give his daughter the relationship advice he dishes out to his fans and followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@Glow_Marilyn commented:

"Steve once said in his show that his children don’t listen to him. So don’t blame him. As an adult, I did most stuff my parents warn me against. The parents shouldn’t be blamed for an adult's behavior."

@antisimpunitsa said:

"Women take Steve Harvey's relationship advice and get surprised when they can't keep a good man just like Lori Harvey."

@Mon_stev added:

"Steve Harvey goes on TV giving relationship advice while Lori Harvey keeps jumping from one man to another. Memphis, Jordan, Hamilton, Trey Songs, Future. But she got taste though."

Living the Dream With Somizi: Savage remarks about Mohale Motaung by Somizi Mhlongo leaves Mzansi floored

Still on stars separating, Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo's breakup with Mohale Motaung has been a spectacle for Mzansi to witness on Living the Dream With Somizi.

The reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo recently said goodbye to his ex Mohale Motaung by putting away his items that were still in Somizi's house. Speaking to the directors of Living the Dream With Somizi while packing Mohale's things away, Somizi said:

"Not even once did I think that one day I would be packing his clothes and that our marriage would be ending.”

Source: Briefly News