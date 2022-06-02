Somizi Mhlongo's latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi captured him saying goodbye to his ex Mohale

Somizi decided to clear up his house of any reminders of his ex Mohale Motaung and shared some hilarious sentiments during the process

Somizi Mhlongo said a little goodbye speech in memory of Mohale Motaung and Mzansi was in stitches.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Somizi Mhlongo's breakup with Mohale Motaung has been a spectacle for Mzansi to witness on Living the Dream With Somizi.

The reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo recently said goodbye to his ex Mohale Motaung by putting away his items that were still in Somizi's house.

Somizi Mhlongo packed away Mohale Motaung's belongings in the latest episode of 'Living the Dream With Somizi'. Image: Instagram/@somizi/mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Somizi gives a hilarious speech while packing up Mohale Motaung's clothes

Speaking to the directors of Living the Dream With Somizi while packing Mohale's things away, Somizi said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Not even once did I think that one day I would be packing his clothes and that our marriage would be ending.”

For his final words about Mohale, Somizi Mhlongo added:

"Rest in peace."

Mzansi can not get over Somizi Mhlongo's goodbye speech for Mohale Motaung

Viewers of the show were amused as they all had different takes on Somizi's reaction while packing up his ex's clothes.

Many said they had warned Somizi about dating Mohale but could also relate to Somizi saying RIP to his ex.

Irene Mpumelelo Masombuka commented:

"We warned him as a Country mos✋."

Nzuaky Chako added:

"And it ended in tears!!"

Others remembered that Somizi had once given their relationship a timeline of sorts.

Wonder Setale commented:

"He himself said two years is a long time in a gay relationship. Did he now expect to go beyond it?"

Sihle Macow Ndima'Ngelengele related to Somizi and commented:

"When we told him that this Mohale guy is faking everything kwathwa we are jealous Anyway, I also say Rest in peace when I breakup with a guy. "

MaThato N Kgopotso

"It's rest in peace for me "

Reabetswe Abie Theko added:

"As for Rest in peace ‍♀️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍"

Others said that Somizi is still heartbroken about Mohale.

Kabelo Kabelo commented:

"Somizi wa painelwa. He still loves Mohale but trying to act tough. Now it ended in tears ."

Shadrack Makutu added:

"I have a feeling that Somizi still loves Mohale obsession ye kana."

Kekana Jan wrote"

"Somgaga still loves Mohale"

Thoroughly entertained Lyndall Nicole Steady exclaimed:

"But Somizi is Life shame"

Somizi has SA in stitches in video, receives calls from Shauwn Mkhize & lawyer

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi left the whole of Mzansi laughing out loud with a video he posted on his timeline. The reality TV star took to his timeline to share how a lady from the gym tried to make him pay R10 for using the parking lot for more than 90 minutes.

While telling the story in his car, the Idols SA judge's lawyer called and he told him he'll get back to him after a minute. He went on to say that he's good in Maths hence he was able to calculate that he had only parked for 85 minutes while at the gym.

Source: Briefly News