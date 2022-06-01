Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned why Unathi Nkayi was fired from Idols SA while Somizi is still the judge in the DStv show despite his conviction

According to the controversial poet, DStv fired Unathi after she made false allegations against Sizwe Dhlomo and she also lost some of her other gigs

It has been reported that Somizi was found guilty of indecent assault back in 2008 but he's still employed by the same channel that fired Unathi

Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to social media to question why DStv "cancelled" Unathi Nkayi after she levelled false allegations against Sizwe Dhlomo.

The controversial media personality wants to know why Somizi is a still a judge on the channel's Idols SA because he is a convicted offender.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Randburg magistrate's court found Somizi guilty of indecent assault back in 2008. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, 1 June, Ntsiki Mazwai showed love to Unathi after she lost some of her gigs following the false allegations she made against Sizwe. She said:

"Isn't it funny how Unathi was fired from @dstv Pop Idols for her false allegations but Somizi kept the job when he has a real conviction? Please balance me about the lady who is head of programming at Dstv. Is she targeting only women? Is she the patriarchy gatekeeper?"

Social media users react to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

@Mphoza7gp said:

"Ai futhi, mina I'm tired of seeing him on my television."

@Pampie59 commented:

"Remember the whole thing was never about protecting women or empowering or anything of that sort. It has always been abt LGBTQ, women were jus a convenient decoy."

@MlondiZuma4 wrote:

"Well she deserved it."

@missbigbuckz said:

"Could that be the reason why they fought? Somizi and Unathi."

@Lungelo09 commented:

"Instead they rewarded Somizi with a new show on One Magic. Ya it’s true, life has no balance."

@T_Batsoo wrote:

"They kept Somizi so they can appear relevant to the LGBTQ community, I think."

@Moonlight_breed added:

"He's a member of LGBTQ community, the media keeps protecting them."

