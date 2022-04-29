Somizi had Mzansi in stitches with the latest hilarious video of himself telling a hilarious story about his gym's R10 parking fee

While he was telling the story, SomGaga's lawyer called him and he surprisingly told the legal representative that he'd call him back

As he continued, flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize called him and the Idols SA judge asked the reality TV star to give him R18 million

Somizi left the whole of Mzansi laughing out loud with the latest video he posted on his timeline. The reality TV star took to his timeline to share how a lady from the gym tried to make him pay R10 for using the parking lot for more than 90 minutes.

Somizi Mhlongo shared a hilarious story on his timeline. Image@somizi

Source: Instagram

While telling the story in his car, the Idols SA judge's lawyer called and he told him he'll get back to him after a minute. He went on to say that he's good in Maths hence he was able to calculate that he had only parked for 85 minutes while at the gym.

As he continued to tell the hilarious story, his friend and wealthy businesswoman, Shauwn Mkhize called him and he put her on his car's loud speaker. Somizi then hilariously asked MaMkhize to give him R18 million. The star then ended the video to continue talking to MaMkhize.

SomG's followers took to his comment section on Instagram to share their reactions to his clip.

kayise_ngqula said:

"You’re such a joy to watch."

lady_karisma wrote:

"Iyoh! You are a whole mood."

lindiwen22 commented:

"I'm here for the R18m, forget the 85 minutes."

sisanda_mangali said:

"I love you so much. I'm just here laughing out loud."

saneleludidi wrote:

"You are such a mood."

nomty7416 added:

"Telling your lawyer that you'll call back, hai xem, I give up, Som Som."

Fans speculate Somizi is engaged after videos of star rocking flashy ring surface

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi's fans took to social media to speculate that he's engaged. The larger-than-life media personality posted clips of himself rocking a flashy ring.

The reality TV star's engagement news was also shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Musa reported that SomGaga "revealed" that he's engaged ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi.

Social media users took to Musa's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on his post. Many of them speculated that Somizi is engaged to his bestie and singer Vusi Nova, aka Snova.

Source: Briefly News