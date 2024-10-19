Leleti Khumalo recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile

The Sarafina actress has been married to Skhuthazo Khanyile since 2012, and they are still going strong

Online users were touched after seeing a post shared by Leleti Khumalo to celebrate her marriage

Leleti Khumalo is head over heels in love with her husband, Skhuthazo Khanyile. The couple has been married for years and recently celebrated their long-lasting union.

Leleti Khumalo and Skhuthazo Khanyile were delighted to make 12 years of marriage. Image: @leletikhumalo / Instagram

Fans were gushing after Leleti Khumalo shared a sweet post dedicated to her life partner. Online users complimented the stunning couple.

Leleti Khumalo celebrates marriage

In an Instagram post, Leleti reflected on her 12-year-old marriage. She posted a message her husband Skhuthazo sent to celebrate their marriage. He wrote:

"No, 12 is not a bad number isn't it? It still feels like yesterday when I met you on that Boeing 737. You looked exceptionally beautiful that day on a red linen pants and shirt."

Read the full post below:

SA celebrates Leleti Khumalo's marriage

Online users were touched by the sweet message from Leleti's husband. Many admired their long relationship. Read adoring comments from Leleti's fans below:

noma.majija commented:

"Happy anniversary, may the Good Lord bless your union always and forever."

zama_lvuno wrote:

"Happy Anniversary to the Khanyiles. Niyangichaza shem."

mamngcobo applauded:

"Happy anniversary; God with His faithfulness, will bless you with many more prosperous ones in Jesus' name."

nonomadolo applauded:

"Beautiful 😍here’s to many more years."

n_dlaka was inspired:

"Happy Anniversary, true love, ikhona. Let me wait for my man patiently."

cebi_themakeup_artist cheered:

"Happy anniversary, Sisi wami. uJehova anigcine njalo, beautiful couple. I love you guys."

