Many netizens went wild over the South African House Music DJ and producer DJ Zinhle

A picture of the reality TV star flexing her face card without any makeup trended on social media

The picture was posted online by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

DJ Zinhle's makeup-free picture trends on X. Image: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! DJ Zinhle is nunus bandla. The South African music producer and DJ became a hot topic on social media after a picture of her trended.

Picture of DJ Zinhle makeup-free trends on X

Social media has been buzzing. Reality TV star DJ Zinhle again made headlines after announcing that she would open another ERA store branch in Venda.

Recently, the star had netizens on social media going wild over a picture of herself without any makeup. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the picture on his Twitter (X) page.

Khawula captioned the picture:

"DJ Zinhle shows off her face without make up."

See the image below:

Netizens rave over DJ Zinhle's beauty

Many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the reality TV star's natural beauty. Here's what they had to say:

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"I hope she realises that she really doesn’t have to have it on yaz’, she looks beautiful and natural."

@Akani2008 wrote:

"She is beautiful but the problem is that she beat up our brother as it is alleged."

@KingDon_za said:

"I like Zinhle without the make up she looks really beautiful."

@TheRealMotase replied:

"Zinhle is beautiful."

@MaKoopano complimented DJ Zinhle:

"She's gorgeous."

@_Thembalihle_ said:

"She has a beautiful face."

@babeotswejang wrote:

"Bongz is a lucky man."

Source: Briefly News