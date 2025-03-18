DJ Tira's viral dance video with a stunning fan, Rai, had social media buzzing, with many intrigued by her beauty and dance moves

Fans flooded X with comments, joking about potential dating rumours and asking for Rai's social media details

South African artists like Murdah Bongz and Skomota also stand out for their killer dance moves, frequently entertaining fans with unique performances

DJ Tira recently had the streets buzzing when his video dancing with a female fan went viral on social media. Many could not take their eyes off the lady, identified as Rai.

DJ Tira's fan steals the show

DJ Tira has been going up and down social media promoting his new song, Palesa. The star has been engaging with fans from all walks of life who have joined the dance challenge.

A video of the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker showing off the dance moves for the Palesa Dance Challenge, featuring Rai, was reposted on the microblogging platform, X by the popular entertainment blog, MDN News. Take a look at the viral video below:

Fans can't get enough of DJ Tira's fan

Social media users loved the video. Rai's beauty and dance moves took many aback. As expected, social media users wanted to know more about the lady, asking about her name and social media handles.

Others joked that soon, there would be news about how DJ Tira dated the fans, with leaked messages going viral on social media.

@Black_X_Radio said:

"Who’s this lady? Ke mo kwatestse 🥹"

@zulukingdom77 commented:

"WhatsApp messages and stuff coming up soon."

@Mchabo5 wrote:

"Just for her to be on this video. She gave it away. This is Chikichikicha we are talking about here…"

@_FANofMMA_ added:

"Who is the hottie?"

@Jikingqina commented:

"She must be careful, she will wake up next to him."

@nathi1037 said:

"I didn’t notice a second person in that video."

Two SA artists with killer dance moves

We can all agree that most South African celebs know how to dance. Stars like Murdah Bongz and Skomota always set the stage on fire with their dance moves.

Fans love attending the Asante hitmaker because he always ensures they get a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He always spices up his performances with stylish outfits that always get fans talking. His recent pointed shoes left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

Skomota rose to prominence for his incredible dance skills. The social media sensation introduced the Skomota dance, which has become popular at parties and events.

DJ Tira accused of stealing lyrics from other artists

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Tira is embroiled in another controversy after being accused of stealing lyrics from a song released in 2021. This is not the first time South African musicians have been accused of biting lyrics with Mzansi previously slamming Focalistic for sampling Spikiri's 2005 song Gangster Party for his viral verse on the Amapiano scotcher Biri Marung.

The Afrotainment boss is one of the featured artists on the new song which was produced by Blaqshandis and Bhuwa G. The song which was officially released on Friday 21 February 2021, also features vocals from Dankie Boi and Naitor.

