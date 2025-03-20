A taxi driver who transports school kids shared a cute video of his young passengers dancing in their school uniform, creating a heartwarming moment that melted hearts

The clip shared on TikTok, showed youngsters vibing to a popular hit song with a traffic officer, turning a routine stop into an unexpected dance session

Social media users flooded the comment section praising the bond Malume had with his kids and calling the one little girl 'Beyonce' of the group

Young school learners showed off their dance moves, dancing with a traffic officer. Image: @nickylastborn

Some moments are too cute not to share! One taxi driver blessed social media with a wholesome video of his little school passengers enjoying a vibey jam session during a traffic stop.

A video posted on TikTok by @nickeylastborn showed toddlers in school uniforms standing on their seats, dancing to a viral local song with an officer of the law, and the post went viral attracting over a million views on the video streaming platform.

Malume's tiny dancers steal the show

The heartwarming video showed the taxi driver affectionately known as Malume capturing the kids inside the taxi dancing to the popular hit song Biri Marung with the officer joining in the fun after pulling them aside. The school kids stood on their seats, pulling out their best moves with the song blaring in the background.

One particular kid standing near the door caught everyone's attention. Her attitude, confidence, and execution of the dance moves got many people entertained.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the bundles of joy

The cute video went viral on the app, gaining 1.6M views, 182K likes and over 6.5K comments from social media users who expressed how much they loved the kids' relationship with their Malume. Some shared that the learners' comfortable nature around their driver proved how much he cared for them.

Others called the dancing little girl a superstar in the making, comparing her to Beyoncé for her sass and confidence. Some declared the video the best clip they'd seen in a while.

User @Senah Mbonambi said

"Madam Traffic cop, you have my heart."

User @Miss_Landman⚘️"added:

"The cutest things I've seen today🥰🤣."

User @Motaung Isaac shared:

"I don't think they understand the driver is about to get R2000 fine♥️."

User @Sanda_ said:

"What a country ♥️."

User @Mrsenhleobidike commented:

"I just love the hype mme police is giving them and this is also teaching them not to be scared of police and be free to talk to them when they face trouble ❤️❤️."

User @T.man added:

"My guy keep it up may good bless you for loving these kids ❤️."

