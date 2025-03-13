A pair of cheese boys asked Zulu taxi drivers for some directions, and the outcome had netizens howling

The gents asked the older man where to go without greeting and in English, resulting in them receiving a ton of sass

South Africans had a good laugh at the situation with many finding it relatable, especially the language issue

A pair of cheese boys brought Mzansi some laughs after asking a Zulu taxi driver for some directions. Images: caldee.

Taxi drivers in South Africa can be quite the handful to deal with sometimes. A pair of cheese boys asked a Zulu taxi driver for directions and the result left South Africans cackling because of how relatable the experience was.

No English here

Instagram user caldee._ shared the clip of the two asking for directions to a McDonald's. The driver then replied in Zulu that they should approach him well and that he doesn't speak English. The reaction of one of the boys sent Mzansi into a fit of laughter because some had experienced the same situation before.

See a snapshot below:

A tale as old as time

Taxi drivers can be a hit or a miss for some South Africans. People have shared their grievances about how they drive on the road, while some appreciate that they offer people without cars a means to get to point A and to point B. The incident above also made netizens share their experiences with conversing with taxi drivers in other languages.

Taxis are an incredibly popular mode of transportation for South Africans. Image: AfricaImages

Zulu taxi drivers tend to have very strict language policies at times. Speaking to them in English will usually leave you stranded, especially if you don't greet them. South Africans couldn't help but share some laughs an their experience with taxi drivers.

Read the comments below:

sediseedi said:

"I've spoken Setswana and they help with no problem! Zulus like to act like imperialists in a multi-tribal nation.😒 Batswana are original inhabitants of Gauteng hence the name and us being from here. They need money so they comply just fine 🙌 Just speak your native tongue."

tshego.m78 mentioned:

"Whatever happened between English and the Zulu people must be something that is more than we can imagine. It is something big 🤞"

iman_mtshali commented:

"😂 'See, I knew it bro' was the cherry on top."

peacethestars posted:

"Literally a nightmare… Google is literally your only friend in RSA."

bonga_tibane shared:

"Ahahaha. But English is part of South African languages moes. The boy was trying to be neutral because he speaks Setswana."

invictus_joe said:

"They are lucky he didn’t make them greet, only to tell them that after."

mbaligumede2014 mentioned:

"The best response, give that man a beer, he deserves it."

