“Only Way to Start the Day”: Adoptive Mom Shows Afrikaans Prayer With Daughter

Danielle Steynvaardt, a South African mother and content creator, proudly showed how she and her adopted daughter Zinzi started their day

While sitting in their car, the mommy-daughter duo prayed in Afrikaans to thank the Lord for the day ahead

Many social media users adored the TikTok video and shared positive messages in the post's comment section

A mom and her adorable daughter started their day with a prayer. Images: @d.niel_sa / TikTok, @zinziharmony / Instagram

Faith holds a deep meaning for many, shaping people's lives in many ways. A South African mother and her young daughter stole hearts when she shared a sweet moment of them praying together, showing that bonds go beyond biology.

The power of prayer

Businesswoman and content creator Danielle Steynvaardt, who adopted her daughter Zinzi when she was one month old, uploaded a cute video on her TikTok account showing how she and her little one sat in the car to pray in their mother tongue, Afrikaans.

"The only way to start the day," noted the mom.

As Danielle closed her eyes, spoke, and held her daughter's hand, Zinzi followed her lead to thank God for the day and ended with words of affirmation. With a laugh, the mother asked her little one if she opened her eyes during the prayer, which she answered with an adorable smile.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Girl's prayer makes Mzansi proud

Hundreds of online users loved the video they had seen on their For You Page and took to the comment section with positive messages for the mother and daughter. While there were a few negatives, many other app users expressed their love for the relationship between the pair.

@dingaankutlwano wrote in the comments:

"Can we have mothers like you? The world would be a better place if we have a species like her as adults."

@thingsandotherstuff handed out compliments, saying:

"She's so pretty, just like her mama. What a beautiful family."

@sphokz5 wrote to Danielle:

"Wow, I love you, Mummy, for teaching her more about Jesus. One day, she will be a strong woman indeed. What you have given her, no one will take Jesus in her away."

@witwillemll told the online community:

"Seeing this is giving me hope for South Africa. I just wish that we could all have this mindset."

@itriggerpeople77 noted with humour:

"I'm just here to learn Afrikaans."

@njobe704 exclaimed in the comment section:

"Make sure Afriforum, Solidarity, and Donald Trump see this video, please!"

@wehlukile28 said to the mother:

"I hope no negative comments can ever outshine the beauty that this brings and means. Sending warm hugs."

