A young woman showed off a savage birthday message for an adopted sibling which left SA in laughter

The post gained massive traction on the internet generating loads of views, likes and comments

Netizens reacted as they took to the comments section to crack jokes while some laughed it off

A hun took to social media where she showcased a hilarious birthday message for an adopted sibling.

A lady amused SA with a savage birthday message for her adopted sibling, which went viral. Image: Baked Goods by Manase Nkomo.

Source: Instagram

Savage bday message for an adopted sibling

A birthday message meant to celebrate an adopted sibling has gone viral, sparking both laughter and controversy online. The message, shared on social media, was intended to be humorous but quickly gained attention for its savage tone, leaving viewers divided.

The birthday wish, posted on Twitter which is now known as X showcased a bin along with a baby and a mother.

While some found the blunt humour hilarious, others expressed concern over the insensitivity of the message.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi react to the birthday message

Despite the mixed reactions, the post has sparked a conversation about the boundaries of humour within families and the fine line between playful teasing and crossing a line as many took to the comments section saying:

Her said:

"I think everybody sibling told them a fake story of how they were found or adopted lmao I actually believed it at the time."

Black Diamond added:

"This is so hilarious."

Rylie Findom shared:

"I would do this to my brother and sister too, LMAO!"

Desh mein kuch bhi commented:

"Story of an every household."

Ajith My Idol replied:

"My elder sister always says that my mom took me from a dustbin too."

Starry Snow expressed:

"So funny! I'm glad my brother gave me a nice pistachio choco cake for my birthday last week."

Source: Briefly News