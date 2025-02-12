Siblings Priyankka and Suryan wowed South Africa by achieving a combined 19 distinctions in their matric years, with their success rooted in family values and mutual support

Cornwall Hill College siblings Priyankka and Suryan proved excellence runs in the family, achieving a combined 19 distinctions in their matric years.

The siblings' accomplishments span two consecutive years: Priyankka led the way in 2023 with nine distinctions, while her younger brother Suryan followed with 10 distinctions, including an exceptional 99% in mathematics in his 2024 matric results.

The moment of truth

For both siblings, results day brought overwhelming emotions.

"I burst out into tears... I saw I had full A's for everything and everyone didn't know what to expect because I was crying..." Priyankka recalled of checking her results late at night.

For Suryan, the news came during a family holiday in Cape Town:

"The moment I saw math 99%, and then I knew I had really done it now, and the jubilation that I felt, I don't have any words to describe it."

Family values and motivation

Their remarkable achievement stems from strong family values and parental support. For these siblings, motivation came from understanding and appreciating their parents' journey to provide them with opportunities.

"What motivated both my brother and I is that our parents didn't come from a very lavish background. They had to work hard for what they have," Priyankka shared.

Their parents found the perfect balance between discipline and freedom, with Suryan noting:

"They kept me in line, kept me focused, but they also supported everything I did."

One touching tradition showed just how much thought their parents put into their children's success: at the start of their matric years, their father gave each of them a special notebook with a heartfelt note.

"My dad's note said 'If you can't do it for yourself, do it for your biggest supporters,' and that is the thing that gets us there. It motivated me to keep pushing," Priyankka revealed.

For Suryan, this gesture became his anchor during tough times:

"Every time something got a bit overwhelming or I felt lost with the work, I took a moment to read that note and realised how much they believed in me."

Their home environment balanced structure with support. Every morning began with their father's wake-up calls, and evenings ended with their mother's home-cooked meals. This routine and their parents' emphasis on respect and humility created the foundation for their success.

Piyankka and her brother, Suryan, dressed to impress during their school festivities. Images: Source

Source: Original

Sibling support with a dash of rivalry

While healthy competition pushed them to excel, with Suryan joking that they could have that 1% competition, the siblings were each other's biggest supporters. Instead of letting their achievements create rivalry, they used their different strengths to help each other succeed.

Priyankka helped Suryan with Afrikaans, while he assisted her with mathematics. This support continues today, with Priyankka admitting:

"Even now in university when I need help with maths, I can ask my brother for advice."

Mastering the numbers game

Their approach to mathematics, a subject many students find challenging, focused on understanding rather than memorisation. They developed a strategy that went beyond just solving problems - it was about truly understanding the concepts.

"It comes down to practice. The more you practice, the more you get better at it. Always try and go over practice questions in your textbook and past question papers," Priyankka explained.

Suryan added:

"Yes, it shouldn't be a case of doing the problem to memorise. You also need to know that there are different ways to solve a problem, not just one method. You also shouldn't be scared to try these new ways, even during an exam."

Beyond the books

Academic success didn't mean sacrificing other interests though. Suryan achieved Gauteng Provincial Colors for chess, using the game to sharpen his mind:

"Chess is a very mental stimulation game. I used it as a break, but in the same way, it kept my mind active."

Meanwhile, Priyankka made history by transforming the school's traditional Sepedi Evening into an inclusive Heritage Day production, where she and Suryan later performed a memorable Bollywood dance routine.

Priyankka and Suryan Moodley adding a dash of Bollywood to their school's Heritage Day performance. Images: Source

Source: Original

Breaking traditions

Coming from an Indian family, both siblings faced expectations to pursue medicine, but they rose beyond and chose paths to a future where they would be happy.

"I knew that medicine was never going to be something I enjoyed doing," Priyankka explained.

Suryan shared a similar experience:

"I remember in Grade 2, I dressed up as a doctor for orientation day, but as I grew older, I realised my true passion lay in numbers."

Their parents supported their decisions to follow different paths. Priyankka chose BCom accounting and she's already in her second year. Suryan is pursuing Actuarial Sciences at the University of Pretoria.

Words of wisdom

Their advice to future matriculants emphasises balance and determination.

"The road is not easy, but take it bit by bit and you will get through it. Take every challenge head-on, practice a bit each day and always start with your toughest subject. Plan out your hours and go over your work." Priyankka advised.

Suryan emphasized making the most of the experience but also knowing when to lay the groundwork:

"You have to do the work from the beginning. You have to study and you need to work hard, but matric has to be one of the best years you experience in school. Don't ever settle for anything that isn't your best."

Looking ahead

Both siblings envision futures that honour their parents' values while charting their paths.

"Maybe one day me and my sister will start our own financial business," Suryan shared, seeing as Priyankka aims to become a chartered accountant.

Their journey proves that with determination, family support, and the right balance, academic excellence doesn't mean sacrificing your identity or joy. As Priyankka noted,

"Matic is the year that you are supposed to have the most fun."

Reflections and what-ifs

When asked what they would change if they could go back in time, their answers revealed their passion for learning.

"I think I would not have quit sports science. In Grades 8 and 9, I had achieved top marks, and if I could go back, I probably would take it on as an additional subject because it was something that I enjoyed," Priyankka shared.

Suryan had similar thoughts about his subject choices:

"I think I would have worked harder with IT as a subject in Grades 10 and 11. I dropped that for hockey later on but looking back, I would have taken both."

Their reflections show their continuous drive for growth, even after achieving so much. Both siblings cherish their matric years as "perfect," filled with memorable moments from their Bollywood-themed matric dance and joint cultural performances, to their outstanding academic achievements and their promising journeys into the world of finance.

Their story serves as a testament to what can be achieved when family support meets personal determination.

Source: Briefly News