"So Precious": SA Moved by Parents Helping Daughter Clean Up Her Res Room

A young lady shared a wholesome moment with her family, which touched many people online

The TikTok video went viral on the internet gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

Social media users reacted as they flooded the post with heartwarming messages and some shared their thoughts

A young hun gave viewers a glimpse into her life, which warmed the hearts of many people on the internet.

A lady and her parents touched many people online with their grand gesture. Image: @liyemasotenjwa

Source: TikTok

Parents help their child clean up res room

The stunner captured the heartwarming moment on the camera and shared it under her social media handle @liyemasotenjwa.

She revealed that her parents always drive her to Cape Town at the start of the school year where they clean up her res home.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the clip, the parents are seen tidying up the space as they clean thoroughly the bathroom area, arranging belongings, and ensuring their child’s living environment is spotless. The video resonated with many South Africans, who praised the parents for their unwavering support.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the student expressed her gratitude for her parents, saying:

"I love them so much."

Take a look at the video below:

SA is in awe of the parents' grand gesture

Social media users headed to the comments section with admiration, with some recalling their own experiences of parents going the extra mile, while others praised the student's parents' grand gesture.

Ndivho_m said:

"I don’t care how much money your parents might have, this is wealth!"

VuyoR wrote:

"You are highly blessed. Yesterday I was telling other parents to do this for their first-year baby girl. It’s important beacused while they clean they pray for us to be safe."

Naomi Kusch shared:

"They are so precious. Please take care of their hearts."

Homane expressed:

"Please make them proud."

Maria Mandiwana commented:

"Blessed beyond, I'm taking lessons on how present parents do."

A student showcased how her parents helped her clean her res room in a TikTok video. Image: @liyemasotenjwa

Source: TikTok

South African students flex their lavish res room

Brilefy News previously reported that TikTok content creator @munkie00 sparked major accommodation envy after sharing a video tour of her res.

previously reported that TikTok content creator @munkie00 sparked major accommodation envy after sharing a video tour of her res. A University of Pretoria student showcased her premium res living at Brooklyn Studios.

One young woman wowed netizens with her incredible skills in transforming her res room into a stylish, comfortable living space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News