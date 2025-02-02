“Looked at My Res and Sighed”: UP Student’s Luxury Room Tour Sets New Standards
- A University of Pretoria student's impressive res room tour went viral on TikTok, showcasing modern appliances and thoughtful organization in her new accommodation
- Content creator @khodi_ramaite documented her thorough unpacking process at Brooklyn Studios, revealing amenities like a mounted TV and fully equipped kitchenette
- The premium student accommodation's features left many fellow students envious, with some jokingly lamenting their living situations
A University of Pretoria student has set social media abuzz with a glimpse into premium student living at Brooklyn Studios. Content creator @khodi_ramaite shared her unpacking process as she settled into her new residence.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Modern student living
Located just 250 meters from UP's Lynnwood Road entrance, Brooklyn Studios offers students with fully furnished private rooms. Each space comes with three-quarter beds, built-in cupboards, fridge-freezers, and wall-mounted TVs.
The accommodation also includes extra luxuries like a clubhouse, swimming pool, indoor gym, and yoga square. With monthly rates between R7,670 and R10,900, depending on the room type and lease length, these units offer top-tier student living in Pretoria.
The TikTok video shows the student unpacking, from arranging groceries and toiletries to laying carpets and setting up appliances, capturing the transformation from an empty space to a stylish student home.
Students react to luxury res life
@𝕽𝖎𝖓𝖌𝖔 admitted:
"Looked at my res and sighed😪"
@user123456789 marvelled:
"Did I just see a tv?"
@Malakai shared:
"Looked at my in-campus room and started to tear up😔"
@AL💋 praised:
"Your space is so lux ✨"
@OlwethuKheswa🎀 inquired:
"How were you able to apply for res, my sister is struggling to get res at Pretoria, uzoba yi first year at UP."
@Saintie👩🏽🍳 exclaimed:
"What a beautiful residence omg."
@ilovevanilla encouraged:
"I hope you stay consistent 🫡"
Source: Briefly News
