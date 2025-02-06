A South African man shared an adorable TikTok video of a schoolgirl dancing to the popular song Tshwala Bam

The little girl, who the man called the "golden daughter," showed no signs of fear as she danced in front of a crowd

Members of the online community loved the girl's confidence and energy as she took on the choreography

A schoolgirl entertained the internet with her interpretation of the Tshwala Bam dance challenge. Images: @macdonald165

Source: TikTok

Some of today's kids have no problem making themselves the centre of attention and stepping into the spotlight. One little schoolgirl proved this by confidently performing a TikTok dance challenge with flair and enthusiasm.

The world is your stage

Using the TikTok handle @macdonald165, a local man uploaded a video showing a primary school girl dancing in the road to Tshwala Bam, a song by the artists TitoM and Yuppe.

TitoM and Yuppe had the world grooving when they released their hit song Tshwala Bam. Image: @tito_m.012

Source: Instagram

The "golden daughter," as she was called, had no problem giving it her all as she danced in front of her peers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Dancing girl impresses Mzansi

The little girl had many social media users loving her confidence as she busted moves to the well-known amapiano song that took the world by storm.

@misssisanda_ shared with love and laughter:

"I just want to know where she gets the energy."

@lkd__15 said about the little one:

"She is the girl she thinks she is."

@kiepie177 told the man:

"She's born to be a leader! Don't let anyone break this baby girl. She is gorgeous."

@tsholo_fedora0 added in the comment section:

"She is good. Find her a dance school. Our next Bontle Modiselle."

@patiencesento33 wrote with a laugh:

"Her fans are so loyal. I’m sure they waited for her performance."

Having seen the little girl dance before, an appreciative @zolanizongola3 stated:

"Thank you so much for entertaining us all the time, little angel."

3 Other stories about dance challenges

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Korean content creator who charmed South Africans with his interpretation of the Boom dance challenge.

reported about a Korean content creator who charmed South Africans with his interpretation of the dance challenge. DJ Maphorisa surprised the internet when he dropped some new moves for a potential new dance challenge. Unfortunately, South Africans were unimpressed.

The Mnike TikTok dance challenge creator shared that she obtained a bachelor's pass after passing her matric exams.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News