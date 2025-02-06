“Golden Daughter”: Man Shows Schoolgirl Taking Part in Tshwala Bam Dance Challenge
- A South African man shared an adorable TikTok video of a schoolgirl dancing to the popular song Tshwala Bam
- The little girl, who the man called the "golden daughter," showed no signs of fear as she danced in front of a crowd
- Members of the online community loved the girl's confidence and energy as she took on the choreography
Some of today's kids have no problem making themselves the centre of attention and stepping into the spotlight. One little schoolgirl proved this by confidently performing a TikTok dance challenge with flair and enthusiasm.
The world is your stage
Using the TikTok handle @macdonald165, a local man uploaded a video showing a primary school girl dancing in the road to Tshwala Bam, a song by the artists TitoM and Yuppe.
The "golden daughter," as she was called, had no problem giving it her all as she danced in front of her peers.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Dancing girl impresses Mzansi
The little girl had many social media users loving her confidence as she busted moves to the well-known amapiano song that took the world by storm.
@misssisanda_ shared with love and laughter:
"I just want to know where she gets the energy."
@lkd__15 said about the little one:
"She is the girl she thinks she is."
@kiepie177 told the man:
"She's born to be a leader! Don't let anyone break this baby girl. She is gorgeous."
@tsholo_fedora0 added in the comment section:
"She is good. Find her a dance school. Our next Bontle Modiselle."
@patiencesento33 wrote with a laugh:
"Her fans are so loyal. I’m sure they waited for her performance."
Having seen the little girl dance before, an appreciative @zolanizongola3 stated:
"Thank you so much for entertaining us all the time, little angel."
