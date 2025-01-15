Rozette Makka, the creator of the Mnike TikTok dance challenge, joyfully shared her matric results

The content creator told people on the app that she successfully achieved a bachelor's pass

Many members of the online community gathered in the post's comment section to congratulate the dancer

Rozette Makka, the creator of the Mnike TikTok dance challenge, shared her matric results. Images: @rozette_makka

Source: Instagram

Many students proudly and creatively celebrate their academic achievements, showcasing their milestones in unique ways on social media.

The creator of the viral Mnike TikTok dance challenge recently shared the exciting news that she successfully passed her matric exams and is getting widespread support from online users.

From the Mnike dance to a matric pass

Dancing sensation Rozette Makka took to her TikTok account to share with her fans and followers that she passed her final year of studies.

While dancing to the latest viral song on the app, Rozette wrote in her post:

"Dis 'n bachelor's pass vir jou (It's a bachelor's pass for you)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Who is Rozette Makka?

Rozette is a TikTok content creator from Langerbaan, Western Cape, known for her dancing videos. The teen rose to online fame after her choreography for Tyler ICU's Mnike went viral on the app.

The dancer started using TikTok in February 2023 and posted the viral dance two months later. Talk about a quick start to popularity!

Many influential figures in media, local and international, have taken on the dance challenge, which has undoubtedly made Rozette proud.

Mzansi congratulates dancer

Hundreds of South Africans on the popular social media platform gathered in the comment section to shower Rozette with congratulatory messages.

An elated @rae_within_riesha wished the youngster, writing:

"Pretty, smart, and did I say an amazing dancer? Congrats, Roro. As one of your biggest supporters, I'm very proud of you."

@antoinette.cupido added in the comments:

"A big congratulations."

@empressjas29 showed positivity and shared:

"Blessed, beautiful girl. Heart of love."

@your_pretty_girl_jaydean said to Rozette:

"Congrats, my favourite dancer."

@wp6442, who also wished the young lady well, stated:

"Good luck with your future plans."

@missb7502 shared with the local content creator:

"Now you are entering the grown-up world. Make the best of your life, my dear."

