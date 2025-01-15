SA parents are celebrating their children's success after the release of the Matric results, with celebrities like Julius Malema, Khanyi Mbau, and Thabiso Mokhethi sharing their pride on social media

Media personality Carly Fields proudly celebrated her daughter Indiana, who scored five distinctions and a Bachelor pass, calling her future bright

Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated Carly’s daughter with heartfelt messages praising her achievements and wishing her continued success

South African parents are celebrating their children's success following the release of the Matric results. Social media has been awash with heartfelt messages from the doting parents.

Former YoTV presenter Carly Fields has announced her daughter's Matric results. Image: @comradescarly

Source: Instagram

Celebrities, including EFF leader Julius Malema, actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau, and former Generations actor Thabiso Mokhethi have celebrated their children's matric success on social media. Khanyi even rewarded her daughter with a gap year after her impressive results.

Media personality Carly Fields also added to the long list of parents celebrating their children's Matric results on social media. The star could not hide her excitement after her daughter scored five distinctions. She wrote:

"To say I’m proud would be an understatement! This daughter of mine puts her whole heart into everything she does, and her Matric results are proof of that! Matriculated with a Bachelor pass and… FIVE distinctions!!!! To my @indzlouw, your future will be just as bright as your past; keep on sparkling, my baby!"

Fans react to Carly Fields' post

Social media users, including celebrities, congratulated Carly Fieds' daughter on her success. Many wished her well.

@hulisaniravele said:

"What an incredible achievement! 🙌🏾🥳 Congratulations Indy!! And to you and MaFredana my Carling. I love you forever. ❤️❤️❤️"

@karabontshweng wrote:

"Oh wow!!!!! Congrats Indy so brilliant 🙌"

@kholekile_ added:

"Congratulations and well done to you Indiana 🌹! 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊"

@lisaborek wrote:

"Incredible Indy! Huge congratulations 🍾🎉"

@tsumbedzogobz commented:

"Wow🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏 congratulations Indy, well done baby girl."

@cherissekhoury said:

"Well done superstar!! ⭐️"

Former YoTV Presenter Carly Fields is celebrating her daughter. Image: @comradescarly/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

