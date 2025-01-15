Khanyi Mbau recently rewarded her daughter, Khanukani, with a gap year and a chance to explore the world after she successfully completed her matric

The media personality's little girl passed with flying colours, and her mom couldn't be happier

Her decision sparked a cocktail of reactions from netizens, as many questioned whether it was beneficial for Khanyi's daughter

Mzansi questioned Khanyi Mbau's decision to allow her daughter to take a gap year after matric.

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau took parenting to a new level after her daughter passed her matric.

Khanyi Mbau celebrates daughter's pass

The 2024 matric results have made many South African parents proud after their children walked away with outstanding achievements, and Khanyi Mbau was not left out.

The Young Famous and African star's daughter, Khanukani, passed with flying colour, with an average of 80%, and received an offer of a lifetime from her famous mama: a gap year.

But not just any gap year; according to MDN News, Khanz will get an opportunity to explore the world in a 13-month trip to help her discover her passions.

Khanyi Mbau reportedly wants her daughter to take a gap year and explore the world.

Source: Instagram

"The milestone has inspired Khanyi to reward her daughter with a 13-month trip around the world, aimed at helping her explore different cultures and experiences and ultimately discover her true passion."

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's decision

Netizens didn't support Khanyi's "reward" to her daughter, saying Khanz needed to further her studies like other kids:

TheMusicBinger said:

"She thinks she's white."

Nothando_Ro asked:

"Kanti, why can't she let her daughter further her studies?"

Malumz360 threw shade:

"13 months while other kids pursue their studies."

Meanwhile, others praised Khanyi for the decision:

MsThatoM praised Khanyi:

"I’ve always loved Khanyi, but as a mother, she has outdone herself. Her parenting style hasn’t always made sense, but it has worked for them, and I’m here for it."

_thembz__ said:

"Now THAT'S a gift everyone needs after grade 12."

Sthe_Dups trolled:

"Poor people pressed about university. They're not from the same world as us, guys. Y'all went to university so y'all can get jobs and help your parents, they don't have those types of problems."

Khanyi Mbau tosses underwear at Doc Shebeleza

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared an old video of Khanyi Mbau's cameo appearance in Doc Shebeleza's music video.

The media personality could be seen throwing her undies at the late Kwaito star while he performed on stage.

