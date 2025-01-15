It looks like Nadia Nakai took her friendship with Cassper Nyovest a bit too far

The rappers were spotted at a nightclub where Bragga can be seen being handsy with her former boss right in front of his wife

Mzansi gave Nadia a bombastic side eye, saying her behaviour was distasteful regardless of her closeness with Mufasa

Nadia Nakai touched Cassper Nyovest inappropriately in front of his wife.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, fans said Nadia Nakai is going to get herself in trouble touching other people's husbands inappropriately.

Nadia Nakai gropes Cassper Nyovest

Nadia Nakai is topping social media trends, and girl, it's not for the right reasons.

A video of the Never Leave rapper partying up a storm with her former label boss, Cassper Nyovest, is making the rounds online, and people are questioning her behaviour.

That's because Bragga can be seen being touchy with Mufasa, who appeared visibly uncomfortable while his wife, Puleng, stood beside him and watched:

Here's what Mzansi said about Nadia Nakai's behaviour

Netizens called Nadia out for disrespecting Puleng, saying her actions were distasteful:

ValentineVee_ said:

"His body language says a lot. It's also kinda tricky now that he's married, do you sit your lady friends down and implement boundaries or keep quiet and don't make it a thing?"

Lelo_Msk defended Puleng:

"This is so disrespectful to Cassper's wife. People might not like her, but at the end of the day, Cassper decided to marry her."

Gadisa_sa posted:

"He even rolled his eyes. He just couldn’t be rude because she’s performing, but he wasn’t having it too; so disrespectful."

LeonelTlhageng responded:

"Nadia is a savage, I'm afraid. Lol, she knew what she was doing!"

Meanwhile, some ladies cheered Bragga on for being messy and "teaching" Puleng a lesson for what she did to Thobeka Majozi:

hrhbitch__ said:

"Oh, Nadia, I might just stan you for this."

Mangwanya_omhle wrote:

"Sana, that video makes me so happy."

nomondethobejan posted:

"She was an understanding girl when she was a side; she will be an understanding girl now."

Mzansi questions Nadia Nakai's Paris vacation

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's luxurious trip to Paris.

Netizens claimed her vacation was sponsored by a married businessman who has been linked to other socialites in the entertainment industry.

