Nadia Nakai teased a single release featuring Kash CPT to mark AKA's birthday on 28 January 2023

The rapper was the last girlfriend that AKA (Kiernan Forbes) dated before he died in a shooting while in Durban

Nadia Nakai released the full version of Never Leave, and she opened up about mourning AKA

Nadia Nakai marked her late partner AKA's heavenly birthday. The rapper used music to express how she feels after losing him.

Nadia Nakai's ‘Never Leave’ for AKA left many touched over the lyrics. Image: Gallo Images

Nadia Nakai had teased a song dedicated to AKA that would be released in time for his birthday. The rapper released the full version of the song on 26 January 2024

Nadia Nakai dedicates song to AKA

Nadia featured Kash CPT on a song titled Never Leave. In the song, she raps over a sombre beat as she reflects on how hard it was to lose him. She detailed that her main coping has been getting drunk on Fridays.

Listen to the full song below:

Nadia Nakai fans discuss Never Leave

Nadia's song was highly anticipated. People commented on the moving tribute for AKA, and some could relate to her grief.

@user-lu6lk3lf9e commented:

"'Ever since he left I'm spending Fridays getting wasted".' tay strong Bragga, we are with you."

@cthaecthae2391 said:

"Still hard to believe AKA is no more, stay strong Nadia you're loved."

@noluvobotha8151 wrote:

"'Spending fridays getting wasted; made me cry. Oww Nadia may God heal your soul keeping you in our thoughts and prayers."

@sethyulin3480 added:

"Nadia's lyricism on this song is insane and the beautiful part is seeing her transform her pain into progress."

@asievhanzhi1506 was upset:

"I lost my partner 2022 when I was 7 months pregnant.Dude never got to meet his son. This song got me into my feelings but God is always with us."

Nadia Nakai and DJ Zinhle meet up for AKA

In a post by DJ Zinhle, the musician showed that they had to get together in AKA's honour. In attendance were her husband Murdah Bongz, Nadia and AKA's family. See the post below:

