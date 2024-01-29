Rapper L-Tido visited the late rapper and his friend AKA's grave recently at Westpark cemetery

The star posted a clip of him at his grave, pouring a bottle of Cruz vodka on it

Many netizens reacted to the video as some saw it as disrespectful while others didn't see anything wrong with what he did

L-Tido visited the late AKA's grave at Westpark Cemetery recently. Image: Oupa Bopape/ @akaworldwide

It has been almost a year since the legendary and award-winning rapper AKA was killed during a shoot-out outside a Durban restaurant, and one of his closest friends, L-Tido, visited his grave recently.

L-Tido pours Cruz vodka on AKA's grave

The Steve Kekana hitmaker became the of the town recently on social media. This is after the star went to visit AKA's grave on the slain rapper's heavenly birthday on Sunday, 28 January 2024.

The Dlala Ka Yona hitmaker posted a video of himself pouring some bottle of Cruz vodka on the late rapper's grave on his Twitter (X) page recently, and he wrote:

"Happy birthday Kiernan we miss you bro ️ they’ll never be another."

See the post below:

SA reacts to L-Tido's video

Shortly after L-Tido shared the video on social media, many netizens called him out for pouring vodka on his grave, and others saw nothing wrong with what he did. See some of the comments below:

@rizwase questioned:

"What's the point of pouring alcohol on the grave?"

@FutureBite wrote:

"This is so unnecessary."

@Eddie_Khumo said:

"Man this so painful, I can’t get over it."

@ZizinjaAbelungu responded:

"This is disrespectful to the dead. Yi Kaka le."

@RhenosterDyhlan replied:

"People asking why the pouring, we coloreds do that eveytime after opening a bottle for the ones under ground, don't even have to be at a grave , only strong spirits."

@IamthabangK tweeted:

"This is giving me emotional vibes, y'all are the realest friends. Wow man."

@Doctor_101Love mentioned:

"Disrespectful to the core!"

Tony Forbes opens up about grieving AKA

Briefly News shared Tony Forbes' revelation of still finding it hard to come to terms with his family's loss.

Seven months into his passing, AKA's death is still a bitter pill to swallow for his family, who have had to grieve their son's passing in the public eye.

