Faith Nketsi was spotted out on dinner with a mystery man and the pics are floating on social media

Celebrity blogger Musa Kwawula dropped the snaps on his Twitter/X page that had people wondering if was a new couple alert

Tweeps went into a frenzy analysing the images and speculating if the reality star is in a new relationship

Faith Nketsi's pictures sparked dating rumours on Twitter/X. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi's recent dinner outing has the internet buzzing, thanks to snaps dropped by celebrity blogger Musa Kwawula.

The big question on everyone's mind is who's the mystery man in the dinner shots?

Decoding the Faith Nketsi pictures

Tweeps went into overdrive, trying to decode the images and guess if Faith has a new flame.

Those in the know identified the guy as Hloni Maniers. But the plot thickens as some claim he's not the one because he's already in a relationship. Twitter user @Lelow_Matlou said:

"Hloni is so much in a relationship with Big Nos though. "

See the pics below:

Faith Nketsi's love life

Ever since parting ways with her controversial husband Nzuzo Njilo, the reality TV star's love life remains a hot topic.

The grapevine recently linked Faith to Andile Mayisela, and reports claimed he was ready to make her his second wife.

See some reactions to Faith's dinner date below:

@BafanaSurprise mentioned:

"Lol being a public figure is the pits, there are paparazzi everywhere. "

@PJMoneyMan3k stated:

"Looks more like a meeting with some IT geek but hey I can't see things the way you do."I

@jacktairo commented:

"Can she bag a billionaire?"

@jasminejabari shared:

"That’s Hloni Maniers. Friend be fr."

@PhakamaGwayi tweeted:

"She has a type."

@ThabiSoul_Deep commented:

"But Musa, you can see this guy doesn't roll that way."

@Keneiwe15 wrote:

"It’s tough being a celebrity. One meeting nyana in a restaurant kuthiwa uyafeba."

