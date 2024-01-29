US-based rapper Nicki Minaj recently dropped a new single titled Big Foot

The Anaconda hitmaker made the song as she was dissing Megan Thee Stallion

Many netizens reacted to Nicki's song and shared that she should just retire as the track was boring

Nicki Minaj dropped a new song recently titled 'Big Foot.' Image: Kevin Mazur/Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The queen of rap has done it again. The star recently dropped some new music titled Big Foot, in which she was dissing a fellow female rapper. This is after she received a pep talk from Sjava in isiZulu.

Nicki Minaj disses Megan Thee Stallion in her song

Multi-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj has made headlines once again after she stunned on the cover of Vogue magazine with her son. The star dropped a track in which she dissed American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

A Twitter (X) user @PopBase shared the news about Nicki dissing Megan and wrote:

"Nicki Minaj on her new track ‘Big Foot’: F*ck you get shot with no scar?”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Nicki's diss

Shortly after the tweet was shared, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. See some of the responses below:

@sissyserayah said:

"Its not good. it sounds rushed and she just repeated her twitter rant basically."

@arianaunext wrote:

"If she didn’t get shot, then why would she have to stand on her good foot? Oh Nicki, you always contradict yourself…"

@BARDIVERSACE mentioned:

"Nicki is old and should retire."

@everlikeme commented:

"This is the worst song in history literally garbage."

@insideonika mentioned:

"SHE ATE MEGAN UP."

@wiztohfem shared:

"We won’t be streaming."

@johnluckychi shared:

"Nicki Minaj is always dropping hits, and "Big Foot" is sure to be no exception."

@MYasin243 responded:

"She is always amazing."

South Africa shows love to Nicki Minaj

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's excitement over the rapper's upcoming album, Pink Print 2 and had fans hyped:

"A queen supporting a queen. We love to see it!"

Sjava admitted to being a huge fan of the Super Bass hitmaker, saying he listens to her music frequently.

