Sjava had netizens rolling on the floor laughing when he gave Nicki Minaj a pep talk - in isiZulu

The iNkabi Zezwe member and proud Nkarbie encouraged Nicki and told her that her fans have her back 100%

Mzansi was in stitches at the hilarious interaction and the fact that Sjava is a Barb

Mzansi was in stitches as Sjava gave Nicki Minaj some words of encouragement in isiZulu.

Sjava is a proud Barb and wanted to let Nicki Minaj know he and the rest of the Barbs have her back. The uMama hitmaker responded to Nicki's tweet where she thanked her supporters and went full Nkabi (or Nkarbie), telling her she has nothing to worry about because her fans are there for her.

Sjava hypes Nicki Minaj in isiZulu

Everybody's favourite Nkarbie, Sjava, gave Nicki Minaj some words of encouragement, telling her that he and the rest of the Barbs have her back.

The Moment 4 Life rapper recently released her long-awaited album, Pink Print 2 - a sequel to her debut - on her 41st birthday, 8 December 2023. With the album's chart-topping success, Nicki penned a sweet thank-you message on Twitter (X) to her fans:

"Dear Barbz, you did it. Thank you so much, barbz. Love always, HB."

In response, Sjava shared an X post saying the Barbs will always have Nicki's back:

"Don't worry, we will always support you. They will not do anything to us. Let's work together as the Barbz, and we will always win."

Mzansi reacts to Sjava's post

Netizens are in stitches at Sjava's sweet pep talk to Nicki Minaj, as well as the realisation that he's a Barb:

MagsMab_ was shocked:

"You being a Barb wasn’t on my bingo cards."

slingitoo was hysterical:

"Sjava is a funny person, actually, his sense of humour is top notch!"

akhingomso cheered:

"And that's on purr!"

Prudy_L_ said:

"Spoken like a true Inkarbie!"

Shuuuugaaaaah wrote:

"Being a Barb and a Sjava fan = Pure Bliss!"

