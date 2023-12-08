Fans are celebrating the release of Nicki Minaj's new album, Pink Friday 2

The project officially arrived on the rapper's 41st birthday to critical acclaim from the Barbz

Netizens took to social media to crown Nicki the queen of rap, claiming that her album saved the year

Netizens celebrated Nicki Minaj’s birthday and her long-awaited album ‘Pink Friday 2’. Images: nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

The self-proclaimed queen of rap, Nicki Minaj has finally delivered her long-awaited album, Pink Friday 2. Following her iconic Vogue cover with her son, Nicki appears to be in a good space, at least her fans believe so. The Barbz flooded social media praising Nicki's artistry and for reclaiming her glory.

Fans celebrate Nicki Minaj's album

It's a pink Friday and Nicki Minaj's loyal supporters are flooding social media with reactions and praise to the queen's new project on her birthday:

South African singer, londie_london_official cheered:

"Screamiiiiiiing!"

Music channel, mtv announced:

"THE BARBIE HAS LANDED!"

theogbadbittie wrote:

"This is definitely the album that saved the year, she ate them all up and left no crumbs!"

Fashion model, winnieharlow made an announcement:

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL!"

ericudiljak said:

"To say that I am emotional today is an understatement. After 5 years, I can’t believe we are here."

junkie4nailz cheered:

"Wait we just talking about the album. HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY! It’s MINAJ DAY!!!!"

Nicki Minaj stuns on Vogue magazine cover

The roll-out for Nicki Minaj's album has been one for the books but what stood out for many fans was the rapper's Vogue magazine cover with her son, Papa Bear.

The Super Bass hitmaker shared previews of her cover, where she opened up about her career and motherhood as her plans for her new album, Pink Friday 2:

"When I look back at a lot of my music, I’m like 'Oh, my God, where was the me in it?' “So for this album, I went back to the old game plan."

