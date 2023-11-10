Nicki Minaj is making a stellar comeback with her anticipated upcoming album, Pink Print 2

Gearing up for the release of her project, the rap star collaborated with Vogue on a stellar cover story that detailed her career, life, and motherhood

Fans' mouths were agape at Nicki's stunning Vogue cover, more so her photo with her son who is affectionately known as Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj received praise from her fans for her latest Vogue magazine cover with her son, "Papa Bear." Images: nickiminaj

Nicki Minaj has graced the Vogue cover several times throughout her career. Needless to say, her latest issue may have broken the internet. The star graced the iconic magazine's December 2023 issue with her son "Papa Bear" and stunned fans with her rawness and effortless beauty.

Nicki Minaj and son stun on Vogue cover

As she prepares to make a stellar return with Pink Print 2, Nicki Minaj reflected on her life and career in the latest issue of Vogue magazine.

The self-proclaimed queen of rap's career has seen its fair share of highs and lows, not to mention cancellation on social media. She reflects on her illustrious career in hip-hop and her new role as a mother.

Her Vogue cover story is a window into the rapper's life, and her photo with her son, Papa Bear, shows the beginning of a new chapter in Nicki's life as she tackles her career and motherhood with poise and undeniable swagger:

Fans hail Nicki Minaj's Vogue cover

Netizens are blown away at Nicki Minaj's breathtaking cover with her son and showered her with endless praise. She recently built anticipation for her upcoming album when she previewed an unknown song at the MTV VMAs.

thegirljt cheered:

"Yes!!!!!"

foxybrown said:

"LOVE YOU NEPH!"

lenajaye_ was in awe:

"This is the most beautifulist thing ever! Thank you for letting me do Papa hair."

prettiboiminaj responded:

"We love you and so proud of this moment ! It's been a long time coming!!"

chidorah praised Nicki:

"MUVA in her mother era!"

shanderlyntanaye said:

"Very Beautiful Nikki!"

stefan._.dibotty cheered:

"Yes Mom, slay!"

sotie.hart said:

"I love the natural look."

South Africa shows love to Nicki Minaj

In more Nicki Minaj updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Bonang Matheba's excitement over the rapper's upcoming album, Pink Print 2 and had fans hyped:

"A queen supporting a queen. We love to see it!"

Sjava admitted to being a huge fan of the Super Bass hitmaker, saying he listens to her music frequently.

