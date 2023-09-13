Nicki Minaj Surprises ‘MTVA VMA 2023’ Audience With Song Teaser From Upcoming ‘Pink Friday 2’ Album
- Award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj stole the show at the MTV VMAs by delivering her surprise promise as the host
- The Anaconda hitmaker went on stage and dropped bars from a track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2
- She reaffirmed the title of "Queen of Rap" after her teaser trended on social media platforms, leaving her fans in an excited frenzy
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Rapper Nicki Minaj was the host with the most at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) when she treated her guests to a surprise by teasing a new song.
Nicki Minaj teases at MTV MVA 2023
The teaser of the unnamed song was posted by an online tabloid @PopBase on the X app and captioned it:
"Nicki Minaj previews a new song from ‘Pink Friday 2’ at the #VMAs."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Clad in black lingerie, the self-claimed Barbie burst out into song after she promised to bring a treat as a return host of the show:
“MTV, it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give you a Pink Friday 2 exclusive.
“There's a big difference between me and you, I ain't nothing like you, you, or you.These b*tches ain’t better than me. You said you look up to her, but really you look up to me.”
Watch the full clip below:
Nicki Minaj's MTV MVA song teaser breaks the internet
The Queen of Rap made people on social media lose their minds. This is the reaction it received from her fans:
@jn_shine said:
"Nicki Minaj is the gift that keeps giving."
@rainonpinks commented:
"I’m sorry but she’s no longer the queen of rap, she is a GODDESS."
@price0fwoke declared:
"I’m sorry but nobody does this rap better than her, lol like she’s untouchable."
@OneOfDaBarbz was anticipating:
"#PinkFriday2 can't come soon enough She got me on GO HONEY."
@AyndaMthimkhulu was stunned:
"Lost for words, she’s truly a rap legend."
@KvngDerane praised:
"Nicki doesn’t need backup dancers, she gon RAP."
@DiianaD_ declared:
"Nicki is the definition of talented effortlessly!"
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion release Bongos
In a related story on Briefly News, rapper Cardi B has featured Megan Thee Stallion in her new hit song Bongos, three years after their adult-themed hit WAP.
The song's release shut the internet down as the song with the colourful music video trended on a top spot for hours after it dropped, with people calling it a hit for clubs.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News