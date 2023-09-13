Award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj stole the show at the MTV VMAs by delivering her surprise promise as the host

The Anaconda hitmaker went on stage and dropped bars from a track from her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2

She reaffirmed the title of "Queen of Rap" after her teaser trended on social media platforms, leaving her fans in an excited frenzy

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nicki Minaj teased a song from her 'Pink Friday 2' album at the 2023 MTV VMA. Images: Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage, Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/Hollywood Reporter

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Nicki Minaj was the host with the most at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) when she treated her guests to a surprise by teasing a new song.

Nicki Minaj teases at MTV MVA 2023

The teaser of the unnamed song was posted by an online tabloid @PopBase on the X app and captioned it:

"Nicki Minaj previews a new song from ‘Pink Friday 2’ at the #VMAs."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Clad in black lingerie, the self-claimed Barbie burst out into song after she promised to bring a treat as a return host of the show:

“MTV, it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t give you a Pink Friday 2 exclusive.

“There's a big difference between me and you, I ain't nothing like you, you, or you.These b*tches ain’t better than me. You said you look up to her, but really you look up to me.”

Watch the full clip below:

Nicki Minaj's MTV MVA song teaser breaks the internet

The Queen of Rap made people on social media lose their minds. This is the reaction it received from her fans:

@jn_shine said:

"Nicki Minaj is the gift that keeps giving."

@rainonpinks commented:

"I’m sorry but she’s no longer the queen of rap, she is a GODDESS."

@price0fwoke declared:

"I’m sorry but nobody does this rap better than her, lol like she’s untouchable."

@OneOfDaBarbz was anticipating:

"#PinkFriday2 can't come soon enough She got me on GO HONEY."

@AyndaMthimkhulu was stunned:

"Lost for words, she’s truly a rap legend."

@KvngDerane praised:

"Nicki doesn’t need backup dancers, she gon RAP."

@DiianaD_ declared:

"Nicki is the definition of talented effortlessly!"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion release Bongos

In a related story on Briefly News, rapper Cardi B has featured Megan Thee Stallion in her new hit song Bongos, three years after their adult-themed hit WAP.

The song's release shut the internet down as the song with the colourful music video trended on a top spot for hours after it dropped, with people calling it a hit for clubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News