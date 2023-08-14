American rap icon Nicki Minaj has teased a new song, and her fans are going crazy over it

The Grammy award winning musician took to her Instagram live, where she gave the Barbz a taste of what's to come

Nicki Minaj is also gearing up to release her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2, and has said there will be minimal features

Get ready, Barbz and Kens, the Queen is coming! Nicki Minaj has teased a new song which will be featured on her upcoming album.

Nicki Minaj was on Instagram Live recently, where she stated that Pink Friday 2 will not have a lot of features.

Source: Getty Images

Nicki hypes fans up with a snippet of a new song

The rapper went on Instagram Live, where she previewed a new song. She was in the studio with her team, where they played an upbeat pop-like song, a genre Nicki Minaj has dabbled in.

She let her more than 31 000 viewers enjoy a free studio listening session, and the reception was great,

A Twitter page dedicated to all things hip hop, @rapalert6, shared the video online:

Barbz go crazy over Nicki's snippet

@daddygoosebump said:

"I’ve been praying for alternative, indie or country Nicki, and I’m so glad she’s displaying the strength of her versatility."

@MThepudi said:

"Nicki Minaj is back in her experimental bag. The album is gonna have amazing samples and interpolations like Pink Friday ahhhhh."

@DnellyBPD said:

"I miss the pop-rap diva. This is the Nicki Minaj I need. Pink Friday 2. I don’t think the kids understand Pink Friday was the first ever like rap album I ever owned myself back in 2011."

Pink Friday 2 will be worth the wait, says Nicki Minaj as she calms fans after announcing delays

Variety reported that Nicki Minaj assured her fans that Pink Friday 2 will be worth waiting for. She had informed her fans of a new release date, which is now 17 November.

“Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys at a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be well worth the wait…but since I am shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny sip of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out. So, here it goes: My new album will be released on 11.17.23."

This will be her first album in five years. She released Queen in 2018 and has gained immense success worldwide.

Sjava reveals that he is a Barb, and fans cannot deal

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Sjava had the internet in a frenzy after stating that he is part of the Barbz family.

Nicki Minaj's fan base is divided into two, Barbz and Kens, a title given to her male fans.

The rapper said he listens to the Super Bass hitmaker almost every day.

