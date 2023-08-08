Ciara took to social media to reveal that she and her husband, Russell Wilson, are expecting their third baby

The singer posted a video that cleverly showed her baby bump while she was dancing to her new single

She topped trending topics after the announcement, with fans from across the world congratulating the happy couple

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third child. Image: Arturo Holmes and George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Ciara, who will soon be a mother of four. The 37-year-old singer shared on Tuesday, 8 August, that she's pregnant with her third child from husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara unveils her baby bump

The US musician made the announcement with a black and white Instagram video that shows her standing beside an indoor pool.

In the video synchronized with her latest track, How We Roll, Ciara's silhouette is initially positioned away from the camera. She gradually turns to the side, unveiling her baby bump adorned with a swimsuit. Ciara captioned the now viral post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Social media users discuss Ciara's epic pregnancy reveal

@wowDamonde posted:

"Nobody spits out a baby and bounces right back like Ciara does. Congrats!"

@HBAcrypto mentioned:

"Looks like he is going to play even worse next season."

@thejordean commented:

"Russell wants that football team action."

@phamp13 said:

"That is beautiful. Congratulations Cici."

@Fityeth tweeted:

"Looks like Russell is scoring touchdowns on and off the field!"

@lizzymyth1 posted:

"Squad goals growing strong! Go Wilsons!."

@Jawnxwick wrote:

"She's popping out babies left and right instead of making new music."

'Yizo Yizo' Actress Bubu Mazibuko Announces Pregnancy at Age 47, Celebs Gush Over Baby Bump Video

In another article, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for Bubu Mzibuku, who recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

The renowned actress, who is based in the US, posted a video on her Instagram page showing her baby bump. Bubu said becoming pregnant was a dream come true because she and her husband have been trying to conceive for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News