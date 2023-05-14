Bubu Mazibuko has taken to her Instagram page to announce that she is pregnant at the age of 47

The Yizo Yizo actress posted a video of her baby bump and penned a lengthy statement about how she conceived

Celebrities including Bonnie Mbuli, Manaka Ranaka, Zandile Msutwana, and Zizo Beda reacted to the news

Bubu Mazibuku posted a video showing her baby bump. Image: @bubumazibulo

Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Bubu Mzibuku, who recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

Bubu Mazibuko flaunts her baby bump on Instagram

The renowned actress, who is based in the US, posted a video on Instagram showing her baby bump.

Bubu said becoming pregnant was a dream come true because she and her husband have been trying to conceive for a long time.

She revealed that she consulted with several fertility specialists before falling pregnant at 47, reported ZAlebs.

"I was going to detail the hardships of this journey for us, and I probably will write about it one day, but today all I want to express is gratitude. Thank you to everyone who held our hands through this long process. Family, friends, and particularly our fertility doctors."

According to Zimoja, Bubu ended the lengthy post by saying this is the happiest time of her life and that they are excited to meet the little one.

See the Instagram post below:

Zizo Beda, Manaka Ranaka and Zandile Msutwana congratulate BuBu Mazibuko

Radio and TV presenter, Zizo Tshwete, was one of the celebrities to extend her congratulations to the Bubu. She commented:

"Aaah! I’m scream-crying right now. LOOK AT GOD! Faithful! I am beyond thrilled for you both. We pray for your family on this journey. May joy overshadow the tears it took getting here. This just made me so happy!"

@zandilemsutwana wrote:

"Bubu, A huge congratulations to you guys! What a blessing."

@manakaranaka posted:

"Congratulations Bubu. Oh, nkosi yam I love this for you and Sunshine."

@tsikinoski86 said:

"Yazi the way I'm so happy, you'd swear I'm the one who's pregnant."

@absolutelyrona_ mentioned:

"Congratulations, seeing posts like yours still give me hope that one day my blessing will come, thanks for sharing. I wish you all the best."

@lorcia1cooper posted:

"Congratulations this is so incredibly beautiful. Sending love and even more blessings.❤️"

@wandabaloyi added:

"This is so beautiful, my love. Congratulations. ❤️❤️"

@babazile_m wrote:

"You guys so deserve this. So so happy for you both."

@bonniembuli stated:

"Congratulations B, blessings and Grace to the family."

@ntandomags said:

"My friend. I'm so excited for you guys. We've done the crying and laughing. My heart is full. I can't wait. God is Good all the time!"

@lyleanthonyofficial

"This makes me so happy! Hayi shem, Tuesday WE ARE CELEBRATING! ❤️ Congrats you beauties!! I love you both."

