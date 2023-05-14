Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, recently went on TikTok Live and answered some questions from her fans

Tamia talked about why she is so reserved and hardly engages people on her social media pages

For most people, it was the first hearing the beauty speak, and many were shocked that she was fluent in Zulu

Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, got TikTok timelines buzzing after she posted a video of her saved Live.

In the video, the mysterious stunner speaks to her followers in Zulu and English. People were surprised not only by her voice but her fluency in Zulu.

Tamia has been a mystery, and people have made assumptions about who she is since she married the Royal AM chairman and soccer player.

Tamia Mpisane does a Q&A session on TikTok Live

During the Live, she was asked why she keeps to herself and doesn't interact a lot on her socials, and she answered:

"To be honest, I have nothing to talk about. I like to just sit and look pretty and mind my business and keep quiet."

Tamia also shut down fans who tried to get gossip about her famous family members.

"I don't know why you guys are asking me about other people. Like, that's just weird. Maybe that's why I don't even do Lives because I know you guys are just very weird."

The TikTok of her flexing her Zulu proficiency got over 500 000 views and fans loved that she keeps it cute away from the drama.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi gushes over Tami's Zulu and beauty

@._cougar said:

"Haibo she can speak?"

@missk20203 said:

"Haibo kanti ukhuluma isiZulu. I thought you only praat."

@s0430si posted:

"She’s so likeable, I don’t care. I love her calm energy."

@renae___12 wrote:

"Haibo I thought she only speaks English. She's so cute. "

@lakhoza_s mentioned:

"This is literally the first time I hear her speak. I didn’t even know she can speak Zulu."

@brie.boo1_ stated:

"She really do be minding her business."

@Yolanda_lee_N added:

"The fact that I thought she was mixed and or white angazi kanjani."

@segokgafela01 said:

"You’re always in your calm era ke sana, love it for you. "

@kwakhokay posted:

"Haybo kanti she speaks Zulu and she has a voice."

