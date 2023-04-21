Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, recently revealed on her Instagram stories that they are not yet married traditionally

Mrs Mpisane posted a video of Zulu ladies performing traditional dances and stated her intention to invite them to her traditional wedding

The big revelation came after people such as Sithelo Shozi and Sbahle Mpisane implied that Tamia and Andile's marriage was arranged

Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane, has reportedly revealed that they are not married traditionally, despite changing her surname to Mpisane.

Andile Mpisane and Tamia Mpisane have yet to have their traditional wedding. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, Tamia shared a video of Zulu women performing a traditional dance. She was blown away by their smooth moves and said she wanted to hire them to dance at her traditional wedding.

Tamia's revelation raised questions, especially because her marriage to MaMkhize's son has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

Is Andile Mpisane and Tamia Mpisane's marriage arranged?

Since Tamia and Andile exchanged vows, many people have speculated whether their union was arranged. Many people believed so, and Sbahle Mpisane, Andile's sister, showing up in gym clothing during the wedding ceremony convinced many that it was staged.

ZAlebs reports that Sbahle even seemingly confirmed that Andile and Tamia's marriage was rushed when she told Andile's baby mama Sithelo Shoat she had no idea who the bride was.

Shozi also commented on the controversial marriage when she recently announced her return on social media. She allegedly revealed that Tamia and Andile did not marry because they were in love with each other, but it was all business.

How has marrying Andile Mpisane changed Tamia Mpisane's life?

Marrying a celebrity is no child's play since trolls show no mercy when interfering in personal matters. With Andile always going viral for the wrong reasons, including his domestic abuse case opened by Sithelo, Tamia surely has a hard time being on social media.

ZAlebs further reported that she handles the hate thrown at her by having less presence on social media.

“I know when and where to speak. I even struggle to post my day-to-day life on my stories," Tamia said.

Ayanda Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini and Lasizwe react to Andile and Tamia Mpisane's cute snaps with Baby Miaandy

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Tamia and Andile Mpisane pulled out all the stops for their baby girl Miaandy Mpisane.

The stars stunned Mzansi with the snaps they shared to celebrate their daughter's major milestone.

Stars like Minnie Dlamini, Ayanda Thabethe and Lasizwe headed to the post's comments section to drop comments.

