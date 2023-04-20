Nadia Nakai continues to mourn the loss of her late boyfriend, AKA, who tragically passed away in February

Nadia expressed her grief on social media, sharing heartfelt messages and memories of Supa Mega

Bragga tries to find moments of beauty amidst the darkness, sharing the concept of "collateral beauty" on Instagram

Nadia Nakai still grieving AKA. Images: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is still mourning the loss of her late boyfriend, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA. Forbes and his friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were tragically killed on Florida Road in Durban

Nadia Nakia vents on social media

Since AKA's passing, Nadia has been heartbroken, expressing her grief on social media and sharing memories with her deceased partner.

On Tuesday, April 18, Nakia shared on a since-deleted Instagram story that it was a challenging day for her. She expressed unfairness towards God, stating that she had the best version of AKA.

Nakai has been trying to find beautiful moments.

Despite her pain, she has also been trying to find moments of beauty in darkness. ZAlebs reports she shared the concept of "collateral beauty" on Instagram, which suggests that even in difficult times, something beautiful can be found if we look for it.

In the Insta post, Nakai wrote:

"What is Collateral Beauty? The very idea of collateral beauty is that no matter how dark or how difficult the time is, there is something beautiful that is happening right there. You just have to look ❤️"

Zalebs says that AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, also spoke about her son's death in a recent interview with YOU magazine. She revealed that Kiernan's last words to her were "I love you" before he left to go on a road trip to Mpumalanga with Nadia and her sister.

Nadia Nakai remembers AKA after fan shares sweet video reminiscing about assassinated rapper's fun personality.

Ina previous Briefly News report, Nadia Nakai recently paid tribute to her late boyfriend, AKA.

Supa Mega was gunned down on February 10 in Durban's Florida Road, leaving his family, daughter Kairo Forbes, and fans devastated. Since then, the police have been doing everything they can to catch the killers, and five men have been arrested in connection with the assassination.

