SA media personality Sithelo Shozi threw major shade at her baby daddy Andile and his wife Tamia Mpisane's marriage in her latest tweet

The mom of three seemingly said that Tamia and Andile's marriage was arranged by their families, and Mzansi was left howling

Shozi's claims come after Sbahle Mpisane admitted to being kept in the dark about her relative's controversial union

Sithelo Shozi is back on social media and is already taking shots at the Mpisane family. Andile Mpisane's baby mama's latest tweet had Mzansi convinced that she shaded the Royal AM soccer player's marriage to Tamia Mpisane.

Sithelo Shozi's opinion about arranged marriages has Mzansi convinced she threw a jab at Andile and Tamia Mpisane's marriage. Image: @andilempisane10 and @_sithelo

According to Style You 7, Sithelo left the online space because she was busy with her gender-based violence case against Andile. In 2022, Sithelo shocked Mzansi when she shared pictures of the gruesome injuries she allegedly suffered at the hands of the Royal AM chairman.

Shozi claimed Andile beat her up and had voice recordings of a man who sounded like her baby daddy threatening her.

Sithelo Shozi seemingly claims Andile and Tamia Mpisane's marriage was arranged

Twitter user @PholosoM_ shared a tweet that had Sithelo rushing to quote it. The tweep suggested that arranged marriages should be brought back, implying that people choosing their spouses nowadays doesn't work.

Disagreeing that arranged marriages are still practised, Sithelo tweeted that some families still pick their children's partners. The post left Mzansi convinced that the post was a jab at MaMkhize's son Andile, whom Sithelo dated and has two children with, Flo and Coco.

Mzansi says Sithelo Shozi shaded Andile and Tamia Mpisane's marriage

Netizens said they believe Sithelo's tweet referenced Andile and Tamia, especially after Sbahle Mpisane, Andile's relative, claimed she never knew about their relationship until it was announced.

@MaMcetywa shared:

"Sikuzwa loud and clear. Welcome back."

@ase_ntisa posted:

"Sonke siyazi ukuthi uthini mos? She's back."

@mrvos501 replied:

"They will put money on your head chomi. Don't do this."

@pih477 commented:

"Heal sisi heal. He was not yours."

@uAyandaThusi wrote:

" The shade, mayor ❤️"

@hello_zaddy reacted:

"The irony of Sithelo posting this."

@PradaRibson also said:

"Kwangathi waz personally ke doll!"

@KwenFaith added:

"You've always been weird, wena. They should arrange one for you as well."

Sithelo Shozi accused of pulling PR stunt after dragging Andile Mpisane and Shawn Mkhize to court

In related news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and Andile Mpisane's lawyer, Ntsako Godi, reportedly revealed that they would oppose Sithelo Shozi's application.

According to TimesLIVE, the DJ and social media influencer filed a summons, accusing Andile and his mother of "unlawfully and unconstitutionally" abducting her three-year-old daughter.

The publication reported that Sithelo claimed she received a phone call from MaMkhize last year, on March 4, asking her to bring her grandchildren, aged 3 and 2, to visit her home in La Lucia because she missed them.

