A video of Kelly Khumalo rocking a strange dress at Somizi's 50th birthday party has unimpressed online users

Khumalo's bizarre dress was trolled, and some speculated she wore it to hide her big pregnant belly

Reports say the singer was one of the performers at SomG's star-studded lush party at the Sun City Superbowl

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kelly Khumao's dramatic outfit at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration has people scratching their heads. The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker wore a dress made out of teddy bears and left Mzansi cracking jokes.

Mzansi dragged Kelly Khumalo's unconventional dress at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @somizi

Source: Instagram

IOL reports that Somizi's star-studded birthday celebration took place on March 4, 2023, despite turning 50 in December. Kelly was one of the artists invited to keep everyone entertained with music, alongside DJ Zinhle and Cassper Nyovest, to name a few.

Kelly Khumalo wore a dress made out of teddy bears at Somizi's 50th birthday party

@MDNnewss shared a video showing Kelly's bizarre dress, which quickly went viral among Mzansi people. The dress was huge that it even hid Kelly's huge pregnant belly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The singer confirmed her pregnancy in 2022, and Zimoja Lezinto claims the baby daddy is former Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Mthokozisi Vincent Yende.

Mzansi trolls Kelly Khumalo's dress worn at Somizi Mhlongo's 50th birthday celebration

@Takalan27279883 said:

"I thought she would be throwing them one by one to the audience."

@Leila_tee shared:

"She’s hiding how far she is at giving birth, which I fully understand."

@NeoThabo posted:

"This outfit is like something out of those Japanese or Chinese cartoons "

@TumiTemo replied:

"She had to keep holding on to the mic stand because o-teddy baya sinda phela"

@madetolas commented:

"First Sam Smith and now Kelly , it’s a No from me."

@Qiniso__Thole wrote:

"We are out here trying to be nice, but she's making it hard for us "

Cassper Nyovest starts countdown to Somizi Mhlongo’s grand 50th birthday celebrations: “Celebrating an icon”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the countdown to Somizi Mhlongo's star-studded 50th birthday celebration began, and Mzansi couldn't wait.

Promising to be the birthday bash of the year, Somizi's grand event featured performances from industry heavyweights like Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Tira and Somizi's rumoured boyfriend, Vusi Nova.

Somizi teased his fans about his upcoming event. The star kept his fans updated and involved in the birthday preparations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News