Cassper Nyovest can't wait for Somizi Mhlongo's highly anticipated birthday celebration

The iconic South African entertainer's 50th birthday celebration will be graced by the who's who of Mzansi's entertainment industry

People can look forward to performances by Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Tira and Vusi Nova

The countdown to Somizi Mhlongo's star-studded 50th birthday celebration has started, and Mzansi can't wait.

Cassper Nyovest announced that he couldn't wait for Somizi's Golden Jubilee. Image: @casspernyovest and @somizi.

Source: Instagram

Promising to be the birthday bash of the year, Somizi's grand event will feature performances from industry heavyweights like Cassper Nyovest, DJ Zinhle, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Tira and Somizi's rumoured boyfriend Vusi Nova.

Somizi announces his grand 50th birthday celebration

Somizi has been teasing his fans about his upcoming event. The star has been keeping his fans updated and involved in the birthday preparations.

He recently took to his Instagram page to post a video where he was distributing flyers to his followers. He wrote:

"Decided to go spread the word about my #somizigoldenjubilee concert to my Rustenburg and Pretoria peeps this morning. And it felt so good seeing some of you and the love I received."

Cassper Nyovest excited about Somizi's 50th birthday celebration

Taking to his Twitter page, Mufasa said he could hardly wait for the Living The Dream With Somizi star's birthday bash. He said the event is special because not only with he be celebrating a friend, but he will also be celebrating an icon. He wrote:

"4 days left!!! Sun City gonna be on fire!!! We celebrating my icon and my friends @somizi's 50th!!! Who’s coming? #SomiziGoldenJubilee."

