Sho Madjozi, Ami Faku Black Motion and other Mzansi stars will share the stage with international artists at the upcoming MTN Bushfire festival

The highly-anticipated gig will take place from 26 to 28 May, and partygoers can't wait to party with international musicians such as Ibeyi, Pongo and Velemseni

Rapper Stogie T will also entertain hip-hop heads during the festival with a star-studded line-up consisting of veteran performers and up-and-coming artists

The MTN Bushfire festival is back! The gig's organisers announced a star-studded line-up for the upcoming festival. It will take place from 26 to 28 May.

Sho Madjozi will share the stage with Black Motion and other top artists at the MTN Bushfire festival. Image: @shomadjozi, @realblackmotion

A female line-up reportedly headlines this year's leg of the show. Some of the stars who will share the stage include Mzansi's very own Sho Majozi, Afro-Cuban-French twins Ibeyi, and Angolan singer Pongo. Ami Faku and Maleh are also booked to perform in the show.

Stogie T to share stage with Sho Madjozi and Black Motion

Stogie T will represent rappers during the festival, and Black Motion will set the stage on fire with their lit dance song and energetic performance, reports ZAlebs.

Eswatini's Velemseni and rising star Iya will also showcase their unique talents during the highly-anticipated event, which always has an exciting mix of top names and upcoming artists.

