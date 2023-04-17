Tamia Mpisane recently shared a few details about how getting married to Andile Mpisane changed her life

The Royal AM boss said she was active on her social media before getting married to musician and reality television star Andile Mpisane

The star also poured cold water on her followers' requests to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban, saying she is shy

Tamia Mpisane shot to fame after getting married to the multi-talented Andile Mpisane. The star keeps a low key on her social media pages, always posting only when necessary.

Tamia Mpisane revealed why she is not very active on social media. Image: @tamia_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Rumourmongers have been glued to Tamia's social media pages looking for juicy content, but the mother of one never gives them the satisfaction.

Tamia Mpisane talks about how marriage changed her life on social media

According to ZAlebs, the Royal AM deputy chairperson recently opened up about why she keeps a low profile online despite having all the resources to brag daily.

The beauty said she used to be active on Instagram before she tied the knot. She admitted that marrying Andile Mpisane came with fame, and she didn't know how to handle it. Tamia said:

"To be honest, before I got married I did go live a few times here and there, but as soon as I got married I really had to change how I treated my social media accounts because I wasn’t sure how to handle a lot of people and the attention. It was a very big change."

Tamia Mpisane reveals why she will never join The Real Housewives of Durban

Fans have been calling for Mrs Mpisane to join the top reality show. Tamia responded to the calls saying that would never happen because she is shy on camera. She added:

"I share what I feel like sharing when I remember to share it and I’m also a bit weird on camera. I am actually very shy."

