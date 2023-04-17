One woman on TikTok posted a video of her motor vehicle being driven away from her home

Online users were inspired by the video of the creator who chose to make a sacrifice for the sake of her bank account

The lady's financial decision was inspiring to people as they discussed her actions and how it was for the best

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman showed people that she chose to let her car go. The lady was open with her followers about her decision, and many appreciated it.

A South African woman gave up her car in order to protect her money. Image: TikTok/@nolhizana_lhi

Source: UGC

The woman's video encouraged others to open up about financial difficulties they once faced. Many loved how the clip created an opportunity to support those with financial trouble.

Mzansi woman sends car away as hard financial decision

@nolhizana_lhi made a significant financial decision and decided to give up her car. Online users supported the lady who explained that she was overburdened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

South Africa inspired by woman's financial decision

Many people encouraged the lady. The economy continues to be unstable in South Africa, and people in the comments shared their own stories about choosing to save money over having a car.

Ntwenhle Zungu commented:

"I’m soo emotional seeing all the positive support and comments from all the sisters and brothers of TikTok. Praying for an overflow of blessings."

Siyakholwa Sifolo commented:

"I don't know what is happing apha maar the day mine was repossessed my life changed for the best."

Mmaphz commented:

"I had to let go of my car after was written off. It was paid off now I don’t have a car. I bought myself a house."

RefentseBokamoso_Noge commented:

"Planning on getting mine on that truck next week. I feel financially strangled and need my freedom back. Congratulations."

Sizakele Tshililo commented:

"I am taking my SUV back tomorrow. It's sad but I have to feed my children due to the divorce. So my sister soon sizo popa."

@LuciaM commented:

"It's not going to be easy but be strong. Things will be ok. I gave up BMW to be a pedestrian, it's not easy. I know He's watching. I'm humbled."

Merc owner sacrifices car to save house after 1 year of money trouble, SA moved

Briefly News reported that a lady lost her beloved Mercedes-Benz after facing a rough time financially. Online users supported her when she shared the post announcing the news.

The woman shared her story about how she ended up having to trade in the car. People were touched, and they let her know she had made the right decision.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News