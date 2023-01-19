Winnie Mashaba has penned a sweet message to her one-year-old daughter Relebogile Mashaba

After trying to conceive for years, the proud mom shared on her Instagram page that she is so grateful to Relebogile

In response to the long post, Mzansi women struggling to have kids said Winnie's story has given them hope that their time is coming

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Gospel star Winnie Mashaba has become a beacon of hope for many women struggling to conceive. The new mom shared an Instagram post thanking God for finally blessing her with a child.

Winnie Mashaba says she hopes her miracle daughter, Relebogile Mashaba, serves as hope for women struggling to have kids. Image: @winnie_mashaba

Source: Instagram

According to Savanna News, the Ke Na Le Modisa hitmaker gave birth a year ago, on January 2, 2022. The bundle of joy's name is Relebogile, which is directly translated as "thankful" or "grateful," which is very sentimental when considering that Winnie spent years trying to conceive.

Recently, still in the spirit of gratitude, Mashaba penned a sweet message to her daughter. In the posts, the star detailed the hardships she faced before having Lebogile. She then went on to thank the baby for giving her happiness by making her experience motherhood.

"Through you I have witnessed the existence of God. Your existence makes me feel like a new born because wow, everything that was worrying me just disappeared."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Well, your mom came across unbearable hardships because of your delay to come on earth."

Check out the post below:

Winnie Mashaba's difficult journey to motherhood story inspires women struggling to have kids

Mzansi reacted to Winnie's lengthy caption by saying that God's timing is always the best. Other women facing similar difficulties said they are hopeful that their situation will also change.

@lethabolejoy said:

"This reminds me of the most powerful interview we did. Your story is healing a lot of women out there. Thank you for being the light and the voice. God is always on time ❤️❤️❤️"

@carol_buyi shared:

"As I wait for my turn, not forgetting God's timing ❤️"

@gpmotlase posted:

"Le ha a diega ga a lebale Morena ❤️❤️❤️❤️ we all saw the Grace of God through the birth of baby @relebogilemali_mashaba."

@faithmaphoto replied:

"In due time, Lord answered. He wanted the world to see Him through you, sesi"

@nompendulo_zwane_ commented:

"❤️❤️❤️ as I wait for my turn, God willing "

@mathebakeletso also said:

"I call her "An Epitome of HOPE" a constant reminder that there's a God in heaven. He will answer our prayer only when the time is right! ❤️"

@mafolocity also shared:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ God is timing is always perfect. Congratulation Sesi Winnie."

@muleyav3 wrote:

"This is deep, I really felt but hey God is good all the time❤️"

@shaleinmahwete added:

"Indeed Modimo wa kgona I’m really really happy for You. You give us hope in the midst of darkness "

Kelly Khumalo confirms pregnancy rumours and flaunts baby bump in Instagram post, fans congratulate the star

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo doesn't have to do much to get Mzansi talking and the streets have been buzzing with rumours that she's pregnant and engaged.

The talented songstress confirmed one of those rumours with an Instagram post showing off her baby bump.

Fans and celebrities like Somizi, Minnie Dlamini and Boity left hundreds of comments congratulating Kelly and they said she deserved happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News