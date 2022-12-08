Kelly Khumalo laid pregnancy rumours to rest and flaunted her baby bump with a post on social media

Celebrities and her followers congratulated the soon-to-be mommy again and wished her healthy pregnancy

Rumours started swirling after the singer took the stage in a body-hugging jumpsuit a few days ago

Kelly Khumalo makes her pregnancy reveal on Instagram. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Kelly Khumalo doesn't have to do much to get Mzansi talking, and the streets have been buzzing with rumours that she's pregnant and engaged.

The talented songstress confirmed one of those rumours with an Instagram post showing off her baby bump.

The star, who has faced public scrutiny because of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, looked relaxed and seemed like she was embracing the journey.

Fans and celebrities like Somizi, Minnie Dlamini and Boity left hundreds of comments congratulating Kelly, and they said she deserved happiness.

Comments from Kelly's followers below:

@ladydu_sa said:

"Congratulations, my love I love you so much,"

@nhlanhla_mafu wrote:

"Congratulations, honey bunch, you look so beautiful.❤️"

@sasa_rachel_sethebe mentioned:

"One thing about you, you are a great mother.❤️❤️"

@mathabisotsoeu75 posted:

"Gods time! All things work out for our own good! We are happy for you, mommy."

@omontle_thato shared:

"You deserve happiness and peace, my queen. ❤️Am so happy for you. "

@bassiemagodiela added:

"God is great all the time. Best of luck, sis we love you.❤️"

@ooo5_star said:

"Well done and congratulations. I love all your songs. And am obsessed with the documentary. Can’t wait to meet the little feet in Season 4. ❤️"

@locos_matlala asked:

"O imisitse ke mang nah.❤️"

Kelly Khumalo's fans spot ring on her finger: "Congrats on that big stone there"

In a related story, Briefly News reported that award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo left fans speculating again after sharing gorgeous pictures on Instagram.

Kelly did not say much in the caption as she only captioned the pictures with white heart, prince and baby leopard emojis. In the comments section, some fans showered the singer with congratulatory messages while others debated about her being engaged and pregnant, saying she might be just playing.

